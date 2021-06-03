Global Die Bonder Equipment Market Report, History and Forecast 2019-2023, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application

Report Name: 2018-2023 Global Die Bonder Equipment Consumption Market Report.

Summary of Die Bonder Equipment Market:

Die bonding is the process of attaching a die/chip to a substrate or package. Die bonding is accomplished by using one of the following processes: 1. Eutectic; 2. Solder; 3. Adhesive; 4. Glass or Silver-GlassDie Bonder Equipment industry is highly concentrated, manufacturers are mostly in the Asia, Europe and US. Among them, Europe output volume accounted for more than 32.09% of the total output of global Die Bonder Equipment in 2016. Besi is the world leading manufacturer in global Die Bonder Equipment market with the market share of 39.21%, in terms of revenue.

With the increasing in production capacity, expected that the Die Bonder Equipment raw material price will be stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, and labor costs, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of Die Bonder Equipment.The average price of Die Bonder Equipment will fall further. The product average price trend in the past few years was not stable, however, due to the mature manufacturing technology, cost of raw materials, as well as the substitute threat, the average price will decrease in the few future years.

Over the next five years, LPI() projects that Die Bonder Equipment will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

Top Key Players in Global Die Bonder Equipment market:

Besi

ASM Pacific Technology (ASMPT)

Kulicke & Soffa

Palomar Technologies

Shinkawa

DIAS Automation

Toray Engineering

Panasonic

FASFORD TECHNOLOGY

West-Bond

Hybond

Die Bonder Equipment Production Breakdown Data by Top Region:

United States (Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain)

APAC (China, Japan, Korea, Australia)

Africa (Egypt, Israel, Turkey)

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Die Bonder Equipment consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2018, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Die Bonder Equipment market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Die Bonder Equipment manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Die Bonder Equipment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

By the product type, the Die Bonder Equipment market is primarily split into:

Fully Automatic

Semi-Automatic

Manual

By the end users/application, Die Bonder Equipment market report covers the following segments:

Integrated Device Manufacturers (IDMs)

Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT)

Table of Contents: 2018-2023 Global Die Bonder Equipment Consumption Market Report like,

Table of Contents:

2018-2023 Global Die Bonder Equipment Consumption Market Report:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Die Bonder Equipment Consumption 2013-2023

2.1.2 Die Bonder Equipment Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Die Bonder Equipment Segment by Type

2.3 Die Bonder Equipment Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Die Bonder Equipment Consumption Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global Die Bonder Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.3 Global Die Bonder Equipment Sale Price by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 Die Bonder Equipment Consumption by Application

2.4.1 Global Die Bonder Equipment Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.4.2 Global Die Bonder Equipment Value and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.4.3 Global Die Bonder Equipment Sale Price by Application (2013-2018)

3 Global Die Bonder Equipment by Players

3.1 Global Die Bonder Equipment Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Die Bonder Equipment Sales by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global Die Bonder Equipment Sales Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global Die Bonder Equipment Revenue Market Share by Players

3.2.1 Global Die Bonder Equipment Revenue by Players (2016-2018)

3.2.2 Global Die Bonder Equipment Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.3 Global Die Bonder Equipment Sale Price by Players

3.4 Global Die Bonder Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

3.4.1 Global Die Bonder Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players

4 Die Bonder Equipment by Regions

4.1 Die Bonder Equipment by Regions

4.1.1 Global Die Bonder Equipment Consumption by Regions

4.1.2 Global Die Bonder Equipment Value by Regions

4.2 Americas Die Bonder Equipment Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Die Bonder Equipment Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Die Bonder Equipment Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Die Bonder Equipment Consumption Growth

Continued…

