Global Digital Logistics 2018 Research – Industry Study, Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast to 2023

The “Digital Logistics Market” with ICT category is expected to an extensive growth during the forecast period 2019-2024. an overview of the global market is provided with prime focus on factors boosting and hampering market. This will help investors get a clear understanding on which aspects to focus on and how to economically support the market globally. The impact of prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Digital Logistics market is provided in detail in the report.

Top Manufactures of Digital Logistics Market: –

IBM Corporation

Advantech Corporation

Oracle

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

DigiLogistics

Hexaware Technologies Limited

Tech Mahindra Limited

The global digital logistics market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.89% during the forecast period of 2018-2023. Besides impacting the cost side of the value equation, it also fuels the growth, through the capability to deliver customer-focused, personalized logistics, with unique customer satisfaction. Companies implementing digital logistics recognize that there is an advancement in capabilities, which begin with functional excellence, enterprise logistics management, and eventually to the supply chain integration and collaboration, which will brand the supply chain leaders. Currently, logistics professionals have a powerful range of new digital logistics tools, which can be strategically deployed, in order to unlock significant value and produce customer-focused logistics systems that offer a long-term competitive advantage. Digital Logistics Market Dynamics

Drivers

– Emergence of Digital Technology

– Time and Cost Effectiveness in Logistics

– Growing Use of Innovative Applications



Factors Challenging the Market

– Privacy, Security, and Reliability Issues

– Lack of ICT Infrastructure



Opportunities Key Developments in the Digital Logistics Market:

November 2017 – LBC Express embarked on a digital transformation program with Ramco Systems. LBC Express signed a multi-million dollar deal with Ramco Systems, to unify and automate its logistics and supply chain operations across its 1,300 global branches and 121 warehouses. This deal is expected to increase the process speed and subsequently increase customer satisfaction and reduce costs.

August 2017 – XPO logistics set aside USD 8 billion for investments. After XPO first acquired Con-way in 2015, the company has been expanding by acquisition at a robust pace. The company is already operating in more than 31 countries, but the major revenue still comes from North America and Western Europe. This amount is expected to bring more acquisition opportunities in the near future, helping the company expand its reach in the rest of the world.