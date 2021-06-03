Global Edge Computing Market Key Players: Amazon Web Services (AWS), AT&T Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Inc., Fujitsu Limited, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., IBM Corporation

A fresh report titled “Edge Computing Market” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Edge Computing Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.

Edge computing is a planned approach of computing for IoT environments, which provides IT resources such as computing power and storage capacity, to the data producing devices and sensors. The data processing in edge computing takes place at the edge of the network, which further helps in reducing the low-latency problems. Several industries such as public sector, manufacturing, retail, and others, have adopted edge computing solution to optimize their business operations through cost effective and real-time analytics.

Increase in load on the cloud infrastructure globally and rise in number of intelligent applications are the major factors driving the growth of the edge computing market. In addition, edge computing assists real-time applications in analyzing and processing collected data, which is also one of the crucial factors that drives the market demand. However, more local hardware and higher maintenance costs are expected to hinder the edge computing market growth. Furthermore, advent of the 5G Network, and numerous frameworks and languages for IoT solutions are expected to provide major opportunities for the market growth in upcoming years.

The global edge computing market is segmented on the basis of component, application, organization size, industry vertical, and region. Based on component, it is categorized into services and solution. On the basis of application, it is classified into connected cars, smart grids, critical infrastructure monitoring, traffic management, environmental monitoring, augmented reality, assets tracking, security & surveillance, and others. By organization size, it is bifurcated into small & medium enterprises and large enterprises. On the basis of industry vertical, it is divided into energy & utilities, government & public sector, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, transportation, retail, telecom & IT, and others. Based on region, the edge computing market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA.

The market players operating in the edge computing market are Amazon Web Services (AWS), AT&T Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Inc., Fujitsu Limited, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., IBM Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Microsoft Corporation, Nokia Corporation, and others.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY COMPONENT

– Services

– Solution

BY APPLICATIONS

– Connected Cars

– Smart Grids

– Critical Infrastructure Monitoring

– Traffic Management

– Environmental Monitoring

– Augmented Reality

– Assets Tracking

– Security & surveillance

– Others

BY ORGANIZATION SIZE

– Small & Medium Enterprise

– Large Enterprise

BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

– Energy & Utilities

– Government & Public Sector

– Healthcare

– Manufacturing

– Media & Entertainment

– Transportation

– Retail

– Telecom & IT

– Others

BY Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

– Amazon Web Services (AWS),

– AT&T Inc.

– Cisco Systems Inc.

– Dell Inc.

– Fujitsu Limited

– Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

– IBM Corporation

– Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

– Microsoft Corporation

– Nokia Corporation

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key market segments

1.3. Key benefits

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Cxo perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET LANDSCAPE

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porter’s five forces analysis

3.3.1. Bargaining power of Suppliers

3.3.2. Threat of new entrants

3.3.3. Threat of substitutes

3.3.4. Competitive rivalry

3.3.5. Bargaining power among buyers

3.4. Top player positioning

3.5. Value Chain Analysis

3.6. Case Studies

3.6.1. Case Study 1

3.6.2. Case Study 2

3.7. Market dynamics

3.7.1. Drivers

3.7.1.1. Increasing load on the Cloud Infrastructure

3.7.1.2. Increasing number of Intelligent Applications

3.7.1.3. Assistance for real-time applications

3.7.2. Restraints

3.7.2.1. More local hardware and higher maintenance costs

3.7.3. Opportunities

3.7.3.1. Advent of the 5G Network

3.7.3.2. Numerous frameworks and languages for IoT solution

CHAPTER 4: EDGE COMPUTING MARKET, BY COMPONENT

4.1. Overview

4.2. Services

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market share analysis, by country

4.3. Solution

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market size and forecast, by solution component

4.3.3.1 Hardware

4.3.3.2 Software

4.3.3.3 Platform

4.3.4. Market share analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: EDGE COMPUTING MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.1. Overview

5.2. Connected Cars

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market share analysis, by country

5.3. Smart Grids

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market share analysis, by country

5.4. Critical Infrastructure Monitoring

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market share analysis, by country

5.5. Traffic Management

5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3. Market share analysis, by country

5.6. Environmental Monitoring

5.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.6.3. Market share analysis, by country

5.7. Augmented Reality

5.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market share analysis, by country

5.8. Assets Tracking

5.8.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.8.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.8.3. Market share analysis, by country

5.9. Security & surveillance

5.9.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.9.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.9.3. Market share analysis, by country

5.10. Others

5.10.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.10.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.10.3. Market share analysis, by country

Continue…

