Global Enterprise Servers Market Study Key Players, Industry Overview, Supply Chain and Analysis to 2018 – 2023

The “Enterprise Servers Market” with ICT category is expected to an extensive growth during the forecast period 2019-2024. an overview of the global market is provided with prime focus on factors boosting and hampering market. This will help investors get a clear understanding on which aspects to focus on and how to economically support the market globally. The impact of prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Enterprise Servers market is provided in detail in the report.

Top Manufactures of Enterprise Servers Market: –

Hewlett-Packard

Dell Inc

IBM Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc

Lenovo

Oracle Corporation

ODM Direct

The global enterprise server market was estimated to be valued at USD 15.6 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach USD 44.87 billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of 19.25% during the forecast period of 2018-2023. The market has been experiencing slight sluggishness in 2016, due to its maturity in the developed economies. However, the growth in the global market can be attributed to the growth in domestic markets of Asia-Pacific. This is due to the enterprises' tendencies toward hybrid cloud models, in which they rely heavily on premise hardware. There has been an overall revenue decline of 0.8% in 2016, in the global server market. However, shipments have recorded a growth of 2%. Enterprise Servers Market Dynamics

Drivers

– Rise in Demand for x Servers

– Growing Trend of Server Virtualization and Consolidation

– Rapid Emergence of Big Data



Market Challenges

– High Initial and Installation Costs

– High Level of Technical Skills Required for Installation and Maintenance Key Developments in the Enterprise Servers Market:

