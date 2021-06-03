Global Fetal Bovine Serum Market Registering a CAGR of 5.1 % from 2018 to 2025

A fresh report titled “Fetal Bovine Serum Market” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Fetal Bovine Serum Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.

The global fetal bovine serum market was valued at $695 million in 2017 and is estimated to reach at $1,037 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.1 % from 2018 to 2025.

Fetal bovine serum (FBS) is an ideal growth medium containing several nutrients and optimal combination of growth factors, which make it the most effective growth promoter for almost any cell culture system. In addition, the significantly lower content of antibodies compared to adult and newborn sera minimizes the risk of antibody cross-reaction with cells in culture. FBS finds its application in animal tissue culture and plant tissue culture, while reagents are used in various biotechnology applications such as diagnosis, laboratory research, drug development, and others.

Significant rise in biotechnological R&D pertaining to the introduction of novel biopharmaceuticals has led to an increase in demand for FBS. Moreover, increase in investments and funding for research interventions in both developed and developing countries boost the market growth. However, ethical & scientific concerns associated with the potential misuse of biotechnology research practices and dearth of skilled personnel hamper the market growth. Few fraud cases associated with the production of fetal bovine sera have been reported, which further restrains the growth of the market. Conversely, untapped potential of the emerging economies such as India, China, and others is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities to the key players involved in the fetal bovine serum market.

The fetal bovine serum media market is segmented based on application, end user, and region. The applications covered in the study include biopharmaceuticals, cell culture, human and animal vaccine production, and others. Depending on end user, the market is classified into biotechnology & pharmaceutical industry, academic institute, and research laboratory. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global fetal bovine serum market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

– A comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided from 2018 to 2025 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

– An extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps to understand the global trends in the fetal bovine serum market.

– Key players and their strategies are provided to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Application

– Biopharmaceuticals

– Cell Culture

– Human & Animal Vaccine Production

– Others

By End User

– Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

– Academic Institute

– Research Laboratory

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– UK

– France

– Germany

– Italy

– France

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– Japan

– China

– India

– South Korea

– Australia

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Brazil

– Rest of LAMEA

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– GE Healthcare

– Merck KGaA (Sigma Aldrich)

– HiMedia Laboratories Pvt., Ltd.

– Bio-Techne

– Biowest

– Biological Industries

– Atlas Biologicals

– Rocky Mountain Biologicals

– PAN-Biotech.

– Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report)

– Takara Bio, Inc.

– Cyagen Biosciences

– Tissue Culture Biologicals

– Bovogen Biologicals Pty Ltd.

– TCS Biosciences Ltd.

– Corning Incorporated

– Access Biologicals

– Caisson Laboratories, Inc.

