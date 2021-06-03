Global Gas-to-Liquid (GTL) Market Deep Analysis 2019-2023| Key Players-Chevron Corporation, KBR Inc, PetroSA

Global “Gas-to-Liquid (GTL) Market“ analysis provided in this report presents region-specific valuation data for each of the fuel system technologies considered in this research. Gas-to-Liquid (GTL) Market report evaluates main market features, comprising capacity utilization rate, revenue, price, capacity, growth rate, and much more. Also, it provides a detailed evaluation of vital market dynamics and most recent trends, along with relevant market segments. Key questions answered by this Gas-to-Liquid (GTL) report include. Gas-to-Liquid (GTL) market is expected to grow 11.03% CAGR during the forecast period 2019-2023.

According to the Gas-to-Liquid (GTL) market report, one driver in the market is diverse applications of chains and sprockets across industrial applications.

About Gas-to-Liquid (GTL) Market:

Owing to an increase in the supply of coalbed methane, tight gas, and shale gas, natural gas has turned out to be the fastest-growing fossil fuel. Hence, the global oil and gas industry has been experiencing rapid growth in terms of the production of unconventional oil and gas resources. Therefore, the growth in natural gas production ensures the availability of natural gas to fulfill the rising demand for GTL products, thereby fueling the growth of the global GTL market during the forecast period. Technavio’s analysts have predicted that the gas-to-liquid (GTL) market will register a CAGR of over 4% by 2023.

List of Key players operating in the Global Gas-to-Liquid (GTL) Market are –

Chevron Corporation

KBR Inc

PetroSA

Qatar Petroleum

Royal Dutch Shell plc