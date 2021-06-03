Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
Global Hazardous Location LED Lighting Market Forecast 2018 Top Companies, Revenue and Growth Factors Details for Business Development by 2023

Press Release

Hazardous Location LED Lighting

The “Hazardous Location LED Lighting Market” is expected to grow at a Higher rate during the forecast period 2018-2023. The report starts with a basic Hazardous Location LED Lighting market overview. In this introductory section, the research report incorporates analysis of Definitions, Classifications and Industry chain structure. Besides this, the report also consists of development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status.

Top Manufactures of Hazardous Location LED Lighting Market-

  • Larson Electronics
  • Cooper Industries
  • Dialight Plc.
  • Nemalux LED Lighting
  • Federal Signal Corporation
  • RAB Lighting
  • LDPI Inc.
  • Intertek

    The global hazardous location LED lighting market was valued at USD 309.81 million in 2017, and is expected to reach USD 585.19 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 11.17%, over the forecast period of 2018-2023. The scope of the report is limited to solutions offered by various players, including providers of cart light, flash light, and flood light LEDs.

    Hazardous Location LED Lighting Market Dynamics

  • Drivers
    – Replacement of Traditional Lighting Systems with LEDs
    – Regulatory Standards Promoting the Use of Lightings
  • Restraints
    – Rising Environmental Concerns

    Key Developments in the Hazardous Location LED Lighting Market:

  • August 2017 – Larson launched two new products that added to their product portfolio and enhanced the value of the firm. The company launched 300Wexplosion-proof LED with quadpod mount, capable of illuminating areas up to 14,500 square feet, which is suitable for mining, marine, and other harsh conditions. It also launched a portable, magnetic mounted attachment LED light that provides protection against high-pressure jets and temporary submersion, suitable for places where flammable gases and vapors are present.
  • August 2017 – Kenall launched 6-inch modular downlights, which were designed to perform efficiently for years and are tightly sealed, suitable for pharmaceutical processing and military installations.
  • January 2017 – Intertek was accredited by the US Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), to certify electrical products intended for use in hazardous locations under the zone classification system, which is used widely across the globe. This approval expanded on the company’s existing status as an OSHA Nationally Recognized Testing Laboratory (NRTL) and builds upon its ability to certify products under the class/division/group system previously used in the United States.

    Table of Contents included in Hazardous Location LED Lighting Market Report – Executive summary, Scope of the report, Research Methodology, Introduction, Market landscape, Market segmentation by end-user industry, Market, segmentation by application, Geographical Segmentation, Decision framework, Drivers and challenges, Market trends, Vendor landscape, Key vendor analysis, Appendix, List of abbreviations, List of Exhibits

