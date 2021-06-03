Global Head And Neck Cancer Diagnostics Market – Industry Analysis By Development, Size, Share And Demand Forecast From 2016-2022

Introduction

Head and Neck cancers can be called as the various types of malignant tumors grown in and around head and neck and are one of the most deadly type of cancers in the world. They initiate in squamous cells that line the mucosal surface of head and neck and are called as squamous cell carcinoma. The symptoms for these cancers include headache, common cold, change in voice, soreness in the mouth, and swelling of jaws.

They are among the ten most common types of cancers worldwide and are especially prevalent in regions where consumption of alcohol and tobacco is high. Overall, head and neck cancers account for more than 550,000 cases annually all over the world. The early detection and prompt treatment offer the best chance for cure of these diseases.

Market Dynamics

The market for head and neck cancer diagnostics is expected to grow immensely. Some of the major trends driving the market are the rising cases of target diseases, growing aging population that increased the prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing number of diagnostic procedures for head and neck cancer, and better healthcare initiatives by governments and various private organizations. Increasing disposable incomes that lead to rise in the healthcare expenditure of people, rising demand for diagnostic imaging, advances in treatment modes, and incorporation of novel technologies in diagnostic equipment will further propel market growth during the forecast period.

Restraints

Some of the restraining factors for this market includes the low adoption rate of digital technology-based systems, conventional CT and MRI scanners, excise duty imposed on sale of medical devices in mature markets, unfavorable government regulations regarding new researches, high cost associated with the treatment modes and lack of awareness among the people.

Market Segmentation

The global head & neck cancer market can be segmented on the basis of type of cancer, diagnostic technique, type of treatment, and end-user.

On the Basis of Cancer Type:

Salivary gland cancer

Oropharyngeal (oral cavity) cancer

Nasopharyngeal cancer

Laryngeal cancer

On the Basis of Diagnostic Technique:

Diagnostic imaging

Biopsy

Endoscopy

Dental diagnostics

Fluorescence Visualization

Toluidine blue dye based method

Acetic acid rinse method

Brush biopsy On the Basis of Treatment Type:

Surgery

Chemotherapy

Radiation therapy

Targeted therapy

On the Basis of End-User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory surgical centres

Clinics

Regional/Geographic Analysis

Based on geography the market is divided into five regions viz. North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Latin America and Middle-East & Africa. North America accounts for maximum share of the global market and is estimated to remain dominant in terms of revenue, which can be attributed to the rising investment by key players in R&D activities and technological advancements in the medical sector in this region. The market in Asia Pacific is also expected to expand owing to the improving health care facilities and rising awareness among the people. Countries like Africa and Asia-Pacific, along with parts of Europe and South America, have the highest incidence of head and neck cancer cases due to huge consumption of alcoholic and tobacco products in these regions. In Asia-Pacific and Africa, India, China, and South Africa are the biggest markets for the overall head and neck cancer diagnostics market.

Key Players

The key market players in the market are –

Philips Healthcare

Identafi

Varian Medical Systems

Siemens Healthcare

AdDent Inc.

GE Healthcare

Velscope VX

