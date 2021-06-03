Global Head And Neck Cancer Diagnostics Market – Industry Analysis By Development, Size, Share And Demand Forecast From 2016-2022
Head and Neck cancers can be called as the various types of malignant tumors grown in and around head and neck and are one of the most deadly type of cancers in the world. They initiate in squamous cells that line the mucosal surface of head and neck and are called as squamous cell carcinoma. The symptoms for these cancers include headache, common cold, change in voice, soreness in the mouth, and swelling of jaws.
They are among the ten most common types of cancers worldwide and are especially prevalent in regions where consumption of alcohol and tobacco is high. Overall, head and neck cancers account for more than 550,000 cases annually all over the world. The early detection and prompt treatment offer the best chance for cure of these diseases.
The market for head and neck cancer diagnostics is expected to grow immensely. Some of the major trends driving the market are the rising cases of target diseases, growing aging population that increased the prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing number of diagnostic procedures for head and neck cancer, and better healthcare initiatives by governments and various private organizations. Increasing disposable incomes that lead to rise in the healthcare expenditure of people, rising demand for diagnostic imaging, advances in treatment modes, and incorporation of novel technologies in diagnostic equipment will further propel market growth during the forecast period.
Some of the restraining factors for this market includes the low adoption rate of digital technology-based systems, conventional CT and MRI scanners, excise duty imposed on sale of medical devices in mature markets, unfavorable government regulations regarding new researches, high cost associated with the treatment modes and lack of awareness among the people.
The global head & neck cancer market can be segmented on the basis of type of cancer, diagnostic technique, type of treatment, and end-user.
Salivary gland cancer
Oropharyngeal (oral cavity) cancer
Nasopharyngeal cancer
Laryngeal cancer
Diagnostic imaging
PET/CT
MRI
X-ray
Barium Swallow test
Biopsy
Endoscopy
Dental diagnostics
Fluorescence Visualization
Toluidine blue dye based method
Acetic acid rinse method
Brush biopsy
On the Basis of Treatment Type:
Surgery
Chemotherapy
Radiation therapy
Targeted therapy
On the Basis of End-User:
Hospitals
Ambulatory surgical centres
Clinics
Based on geography the market is divided into five regions viz. North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Latin America and Middle-East & Africa. North America accounts for maximum share of the global market and is estimated to remain dominant in terms of revenue, which can be attributed to the rising investment by key players in R&D activities and technological advancements in the medical sector in this region. The market in Asia Pacific is also expected to expand owing to the improving health care facilities and rising awareness among the people. Countries like Africa and Asia-Pacific, along with parts of Europe and South America, have the highest incidence of head and neck cancer cases due to huge consumption of alcoholic and tobacco products in these regions. In Asia-Pacific and Africa, India, China, and South Africa are the biggest markets for the overall head and neck cancer diagnostics market.
The key market players in the market are –
Philips Healthcare
Identafi
Varian Medical Systems
Siemens Healthcare
AdDent Inc.
GE Healthcare
Velscope VX
Market segments
Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities
Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022
Supply & Demand Value Chain
Market – Current Trends
Competition & Major Companies
Technology and R&D Status
Porters Five Force Analysis
Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players
North America
US and Canada
Latin America
Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America
Western Europe
EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)
Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)
Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Russia
Poland
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia and New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)
South Africa
North Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.
Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)
Consumer and Pricing Analysis
Market dynamics of the industry
Market Segmentation
Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value
Recent trends in Market and impact
Research Status and Technology Overview
Extensive Industry Structure Coverage