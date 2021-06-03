Global Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Overview By Share, Size, Industry Players, Revenue And Product Demand Till 2016-2022
Business intelligence is a very powerful tool for determining the recent trends in any field and also forecasting the areas of growth so that the firms can prepare themselves beforehand and therefore can chalk out strategies’ for entering new markets and thus enhancing their profitability. Similarly, healthcare business intelligence aims at determining the areas of growth in the healthcare business, regionally so that the players can develop appropriate technologies at adequate prices and hence acquire a greater market share and hence, serve the growing population in the best way.
The end users are mainly the established players who may be looking forward to diversifying their product line. However, the end users may also be the budding new companies and startups aimed at providing healthcare through the online medium as well as targeting the medical tourism market.
The technology involved here is the new tools of data analysis aimed at doing proper big data analysis, especially geographically to understand the proper growth potential of these markets.
In today’s world, with the coming up new kinds of diseases and also the increasing prevalence of existing diseases, every major player wants to have a larger market share in their existing market and also want to have a first mover advantage in case they are entering any developing new market. The major drivers for this market are the advancements in the data collection methods, data analytics, growing complexity of data and rising competition in the market space due to better funding of newer companies by venture capitalists.
The global healthcare business intelligence market is segmented mainly on the basis of the functions performed on the data, like predictive data analytics, data mining, prescriptive analytics, data warehousing, forecasting and so on. One more aspect of segmentation is the application of data which may be based on the patient care, market growth analysis and so on.
Finally, the market can be segmented on the basis of demographics as this may determine the type of methods used in data collection and analysis and also the costs and returns involved in the process.
On the basis of geography, the developed countries have been the initiators as the major players are from these regions and they have the aim of entering into new markets. Also, the aging population in major economies is leading to the generation of more data regarding the expansion of the new-user market.
Due to the increasing population and aging trend in the developed countries, the need for proper data is expected to be the driver of the future healthcare industry as such data will give proper direction for expansion in new segments. Also, this data will help in identification of new regions such as developing regions in the Asia Pacific region where there is a rapid rise in population.
Some prominent players in the market are Accenture, IBM, Microsoft, SAP, SAS, and Oracle and so on.
