Global Low GWP Refrigerants Market outlook by size, share, future growth and forecast from 2018–2025

Global Low GWP Refrigerants Market is valued approximately USD 16.4 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.9 % over the forecast period 2018-2025. The growth registered can be attributed to lower impact on environment of these low GWP refrigerants, their long-term viability. Rising demand of refrigeration and air-conditioning application and phasing out of chlorofluorocarbons and hydrofluorocarbon refrigerants are the supplementing factors for market growth over the forecast period. Operating cost of manufacturing units of these refrigerants are quite low that offers opportunistic market for the market entrants. However, high capital cost required for producing low GWP refrigerants and flammability and toxicity issues related to its production are some of the factors that may hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global Low GWP Refrigerants Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rising demand of Low GWP Refrigerants in refrigeration purpose. Europe also contributes a satisfactory growth in the global Low GWP Refrigerants market due to increasing demand of refrigeration in commercial areas. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to growth in end-user industries including air-conditioning in developing countries such as India, China and Japan.

Request For Free Sample Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10082340

Major market player included in this report are:

• Daikin

• Arkema

• Chemours

• Honeywell

• Ecofreeze International

• Linde Group

• Mexichem

• Puyang Zhongwei Fine Chemical

• Shandong Yueon Chemical Industry

• SOL Spa

• The Natural Refrigerants Company

• Tazzetti

• Hychill Australia

• MK Chemical

• Brothers Gas

• Airgas Inc.

• A.S. Trust & Holdings

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Hydrocarbons

Fluorocarbons

Inorganics

By Application:

Commercial Refrigeration

Industrial Refrigeration

Domestic Refrigeration

Stationary Air-Conditioning

Mobile Air-Conditioning

Others

By Regions:

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

Europe

o UK

o Germany

Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

Rest of the World

Read More: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10082340

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:



Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Threat Intelligence Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email : [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609