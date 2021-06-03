Global Lupin Protein Market to Witness Stellar CAGR During the Forecast Period 2017 – 2025

This detailed presentation on ‘Lupin Protein market’ accumulated by Persistence Market Research features an exhaustive study conveying influential trends prevailing in the global business sphere. The report also presents significant details concerning market size, market share and profit estimations to offer an ensemble prediction about this business. Moreover, this report undertakes an accurate competitive analysis emphasizing growth strategies espoused by market leaders.

Lupin Protein Market Introduction:

Lupin beans are yellow seeds of legume plant high in protein content. The Lupin plant is native to West Asia and the Eastern Mediterranean region of southern Europe. The lupin seeds are widely consumed as lupin flour, lupin pasta and in other dietary products across Mediterranean regions and also in certain parts of America like Latin America. Lupin protein is extracted from lupin beans and is used in making baked goods and pasta including gluten free products. There are different types of lupin seeds, including blue, yellow and white which vary in the protein content. The global lupin protein market is expected to witness significant market growth in the near future owing to its escalating application in animal feed industry.

Lupin Protein Market Segmentation:

The global lupin protein market is segmented on the basis of nature, source, product type, application and sales channel. On the basis of nature the global lupin protein market is segmented into, organic and conventional segment. The organic segment is expected to witness considerable growth in the global lupin protein market owing to growing trend of clean label ingredient across the globe. On the basis of source the global lupin protein market can be segmented into, white lupin beas, blue lupin beans and yellow lupin beans. Globally white lupin are widely used as a versatile, nutritional ingredient in food products applications such as in flour manufacturing, as emulsifiers, meat extender etc and as an alternative to genetically modified ingredients. On the bases of product type the global lupin protein market can be segmented into, lupin protein hydrolysate (LPH), lupin protein isolates (LPI) and lupin protein concentrate (LPC). Lupi protein concentrate is a non-GMO source of protein and is widely used in pet feed applications. Lupin protein hydrolysates are efficient in applications where low protein content is required. Consumption of lupin among consumers is rapidly rising due to its rising health benefits. On the basis of application the global lupin protein market is segmented into, food and beverages, nutraceutical industry, cosmetic and personal care industry and animal feed industry. The food and beverages segment can be further sub-segmented into, bakery, pastas, meat products, confectionary, dairy and ice-cream, sauces, beverages and other segments. Lupin protein is widely used as dietary fiber in nutraceutical industry.

Lupin Protein Market Regional Outlook:

On the basis of the region the global lupin protein market is segmented into, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan and the Middle East and Africa. The global market for lupin proteins is expected to depict major growth in regions such as Asia Pacific and Europe. Origin of lupin seeds is particular to West Asia and Eastern Mediterranean region of southern Europe. This covers countries such as, Turkey, Palestine, Greece, Italy, Cyprus and Balkanes. Apart from this the seeds are also found in U.S., Ethopia, South Africa and in certain part of Latin American countries. The global lupin protein market is expected to grow at significant growth in the near future owing to its tremendous potential in nutraceutical industry.

Lupin Protein Market Drivers and Trends

Lupin seeds consist of at least 37% of protein content and are highly rich in dietary fibers and oil with high levels of unsaturated fatty acids. Lupin protein is widely used in animal nutrition. For Example, lupin is used in ruminant nutrition, poultry nutrition, in aquaculture feed and in livestock feeds. Also consumption of lupin is increasing among humans due to its high protein content and dietary fiber and low in fat. Lupin is widey popular in Asia and Europe where it is labelled as allergan on food products. Howver, the protein is widely becoming popular in the U.S. where a large proportion of consumer group is unaware with respect to the potential allergenic risk

Lupin Protein Market Key Players:

Key player operating in the global Lupin Protein market includes, AMINOLA, Prolupin GmbH, A. Costantino & C. spa, The Protein Bread Company Pty Ltd, Coorow Seeds, LUP’INGREDIENTS, FRANK Food Products, BARENTZ and others. The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

