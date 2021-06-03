Global Luxury Packaging Market Study Key Players, Industry Overview, Supply Chain and Analysis to 2018 – 2023

The “Luxury Packaging Market” with ICT category is expected to an extensive growth during the forecast period 2019-2024. an overview of the global market is provided with prime focus on factors boosting and hampering market. This will help investors get a clear understanding on which aspects to focus on and how to economically support the market globally. The impact of prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Luxury Packaging market is provided in detail in the report.

Top Manufactures of Luxury Packaging Market: –

Group VERPACK

Progress Packaging Ltd.

Prestige Packaging Industries

MW Luxury Packaging

Lucas Luxury Packaging Limited

Crown Holdings Inc

Ardagh Group

The global luxury packaging market is expected to register a CAGR of about 4.67% during 2018-2023 (the forecast period). The report highlights the different types of materials that are used by the players for the manufacture of packaging solutions. The regions considered in the scope of this report include North America, Europe, and various others. Apart from this, the report also discusses that how the growing penetration of travel retail and online retail is fueling the demand for luxury packaging solutions. Luxury packaging is used for packaging and decorating high-end products.

Drivers

– Growing Demand for Appealing Packaging Solutions

– Increasing Penetration of Travel Retail and Online Retail



Restraints

– Decline in the Demand for Glass Packaging Key Developments in the Luxury Packaging Market: