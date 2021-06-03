Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
Global MEMS Based Oscillator Market Forecast 2018 Top Companies, Revenue and Growth Factors Details for Business Development by 2023

Press Release

MEMS Based Oscillator

The “MEMS Based Oscillator Market” is expected to grow at a Higher rate during the forecast period 2018-2023. The report starts with a basic MEMS Based Oscillator market overview. In this introductory section, the research report incorporates analysis of Definitions, Classifications and Industry chain structure. Besides this, the report also consists of development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status.

Top Manufactures of MEMS Based Oscillator Market-

  • SiTime Corporation
  • Microchip Technology Inc.
  • Vectron International
  • Inc.
  • Abracon Holdings
  • LLC
  • Daishhinku Corporation
  • TXC Corporation

    MEMS-based oscillator market was worth USD 138.51 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow to USD 1,286.71 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 40.58% over 2018-2023 the (forecast period). The report discusses the type of oscillators deployed in various end-user industries. While the regions considered in the scope of the report include North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and MEA. Apart from this, the report also discusses how the growing demand for electronic device miniaturization and customization drives the market.

    MEMS Based Oscillator Market Dynamics

  • Drivers
    – Growth of Smartphones and Wearable’s
    – Growing Demand for Electronic Device Miniaturization and Customization
  • Restraints
    – High R&D Costs

    Key Developments in the MEMS Based Oscillator Market:

  • December 2017 – SiTime Corporation announced new MEMS-based oscillators for automotive networking in advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS). These solutions are expected to propel the automotive industry forward in the development of driverless cars.
  • July 2017 – IQD’s launched MEMS-based oscillators, which are designed for applications that require AEC-Q100 qualified automotive grade products. There are four models in the range to cover variations in package style, supply voltage, and frequency range. All are factory programmable, which ensures very short lead-times for both design-in volume and full production.

    Table of Contents included in MEMS Based Oscillator Market Report – Executive summary, Scope of the report, Research Methodology, Introduction, Market landscape, Market segmentation by end-user industry, Market, segmentation by application, Geographical Segmentation, Decision framework, Drivers and challenges, Market trends, Vendor landscape, Key vendor analysis, Appendix, List of abbreviations, List of Exhibits

