Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market Forecast 2018 Top Companies, Revenue and Growth Factors Details for Business Development by 2023

The “Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market” is expected to grow at a Higher rate during the forecast period 2018-2023. The report starts with a basic Network Attached Storage (NAS) market overview. In this introductory section, the research report incorporates analysis of Definitions, Classifications and Industry chain structure. Besides this, the report also consists of development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status.

Top Manufactures of Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market-

ZyXEL Communications Corporation

Thecus Technology Corporation

Drobo

Inc.

ASUSTOR Inc.

Dell Inc.

Buffalo Technology Inc.

The global network attached storage market is expected to register a CAGR of 18.46% over the forecast period of 2018-2023. The scope of the report considers products offered by the major players in the market. This report focuses on the adoption of these solutions by various end users, within different regions across the globe. The study also emphasizes on the latest trends, industry activities, and vendor activities.

Drivers

– Explosion of Unstructured Data

– Increase in the Footprint of Scale-out in Enterprise IT

– Focus on Data Center Virtualization and Software Defined NAS



Factors Challenging the Market

– Increasing Adoption of Cloud

– Cost Ineffectiveness with High Data Growth Key Developments in the Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market:

January 2018 – QNAP Systems Inc., initiated a partnership with Netgate, the world’s leading provider of open-source firewalls and security gateways, and showcased a joint solution by implementing pfSense software on QNAP NAS, to create new security and networking deployment, at CES 2018.