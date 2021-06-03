Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
[email protected]

Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market Forecast 2018 Top Companies, Revenue and Growth Factors Details for Business Development by 2023

GIVE US A TRY

Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market Forecast 2018 Top Companies, Revenue and Growth Factors Details for Business Development by 2023

0
Press Release

Network Attached Storage (NAS)

The “Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market” is expected to grow at a Higher rate during the forecast period 2018-2023. The report starts with a basic Network Attached Storage (NAS) market overview. In this introductory section, the research report incorporates analysis of Definitions, Classifications and Industry chain structure. Besides this, the report also consists of development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report at https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13100767

Top Manufactures of Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market-

  • ZyXEL Communications Corporation
  • Thecus Technology Corporation
  • Drobo
  • Inc.
  • ASUSTOR Inc.
  • Dell Inc.
  • Buffalo Technology Inc.
  • Hewlett-Packard Development Company

    The global network attached storage market is expected to register a CAGR of 18.46% over the forecast period of 2018-2023. The scope of the report considers products offered by the major players in the market. This report focuses on the adoption of these solutions by various end users, within different regions across the globe. The study also emphasizes on the latest trends, industry activities, and vendor activities.

    Inquire More or Share Questions if Any Before the Purchase on this Report –https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13100767    

    Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market Dynamics

  • Drivers
    – Explosion of Unstructured Data
    – Increase in the Footprint of Scale-out in Enterprise IT
    – Focus on Data Center Virtualization and Software Defined NAS
  • Factors Challenging the Market
    – Increasing Adoption of Cloud
    – Cost Ineffectiveness with High Data Growth

    Key Developments in the Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market:

  • January 2018 – QNAP Systems Inc., initiated a partnership with Netgate, the world’s leading provider of open-source firewalls and security gateways, and showcased a joint solution by implementing pfSense software on QNAP NAS, to create new security and networking deployment, at CES 2018.
  • July 2017 – Synology UK Ltd announced a new partnership with Deltaco, a technology distributor in the Nordics. With this acquisition, Synology hopes to penetrate the channel and engage with new customers and new markets of the Nordics, for the NAS solutions.

    Table of Contents included in Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market Report – Executive summary, Scope of the report, Research Methodology, Introduction, Market landscape, Market segmentation by end-user industry, Market, segmentation by application, Geographical Segmentation, Decision framework, Drivers and challenges, Market trends, Vendor landscape, Key vendor analysis, Appendix, List of abbreviations, List of Exhibits

    Buy this Report (Price 4250 USD for a single-user license) – https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/13100767    

    About Absolute Reports:

    Absolute Reports is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated towards bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.

    Contact Us:

    Name: Mr. Ajay More

    Phone: US +1424 253 0807/ UK +44 203 239 8187

    Mail id: [email protected]

    For Other report : Vinyl Acetate Industry 2019 Global Market Growth, Trends, Revenue, Share and Demands Research Report

    Post Views: 80

    • Tags: , , ,

    RSS Other Sources

    © 2021 Market Mirror