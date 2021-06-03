Global Neuromorphic Chip Market 2018 Analysis Growth by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast Analysis to 2023

The “Neuromorphic Chip Market” is expected to grow at a Higher rate during the forecast period 2018-2023. The report starts with a basic Neuromorphic Chip market overview. In this introductory section, the research report incorporates analysis of Definitions, Classifications and Industry chain structure. Besides this, the report also consists of development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status.

Top Manufactures of Neuromorphic Chip Market-

Intel

Qualcomm

IBM

Samsung

HRL Laboratories

HP corporation

General Vision Inc

The global neuromorphic chip market was estimated at USD 1.426 billion in 2017. This market is expected to reach USD 6.03 billion by the end of 2023, recording a CAGR of 27.16% during the forecast period (2018 – 2023). Data analytics, internet of things, and smart sensors, are considered the parent markets for the neuromorphic chip market, as these chips are embedded into hardware used for image recognition, data mining, etc. Yet, the growth of this market is not majorly impacted by the dynamics of its respective parent markets. The global neuromorphic chip market is experiencing high growth, due to the increasing demand for artificial intelligence (AI).

Drivers

– Development of Artificial Intelligence

– Miniaturization of ICs

– Growth in Demand for Smarter Sensors



Restraints

– Slow Pace in Development of Applications despite Heavy Investments in R&D

– Complexities in Hardware Designing



Market Opportunities

– Implementation of Neuromorphic Chips in Various End-user Industries Key Developments in the Neuromorphic Chip Market:

