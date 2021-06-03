Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
Global Occupancy Sensor 2018 Research – Industry Study, Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast to 2023

Press Release

Occupancy Sensor

The “Occupancy Sensor Market with ICT category is expected to an extensive growth during the forecast period 2019-2024. an overview of the global market is provided with prime focus on factors boosting and hampering market. This will help investors get a clear understanding on which aspects to focus on and how to economically support the market globally. The impact of prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Occupancy Sensor market is provided in detail in the report.

Top Manufactures of Occupancy Sensor Market: –

  • Honeywell International
  • Eaton Corporation
  • Schneider Electric
  • Legrand Inc
  • Leviton Electronic Co. Ltd.
  • Philips Ltd
  • Hubbel Automation Inc
  • Johnson Controls GmbH

    The global occupancy sensor market was worth USD 1.731 billion in 2017, and is projected to reach USD 4.823 billion by 2023, recording a CAGR of 18.07% over the forecast period, 2018-2023. The scope of the report is limited to the network type and application of sensors in commercial and residential buildings. The regions considered in the scope of the report include North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, among others. The study also focuses on how the increasing demand for energy-efficient devices and favorable government policies regarding energy efficient procedures are driving the market.

    Occupancy Sensor Market Dynamics

  • Drivers
    – Increasing Demand for Energy-efficient Devices
    – Favorable Government Policies
    – Inclination toward Wireless Technology
  • Restraints
    – Incompatibility with Wireless Network Systems
    – False Triggering of the Switch

    Key Developments in the Occupancy Sensor Market:

  • January 2018 – DSP Group, Emza, and Himax announced AI-based human presence IoT visual sensor for consumer appliances and industrial applications. WiseEye IoT is a low power visual sensor, adding human presence awareness for consumer appliances and industrial IoT applications. Also, it provides occupancy detection and people counting in a battery-powered sensor, and thus, it is suitable for managing HVAC, factory floors, and other areas where motion detection is required.
  • November 2017 – DANLERS teamed up with CASAMBI to deliver wireless control of energy-saving occupancy and daylight sensors. DANLERS ‘CASAMBI enabled’ PIR occupancy sensors use Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) to provide mesh network control without needing a wired gateway or Wi-Fi network connection. The Casambi system is suitable for retrofitting into existing installations since there is no need for additional wiring to communicate between devices.

