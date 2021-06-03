Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
Global Optical Sensor Market Forecast 2018 Top Companies, Revenue and Growth Factors Details for Business Development by 2023

Press Release

Optical Sensor

The “Optical Sensor Market” is expected to grow at a Higher rate during the forecast period 2018-2023. The report starts with a basic Optical Sensor market overview. In this introductory section, the research report incorporates analysis of Definitions, Classifications and Industry chain structure. Besides this, the report also consists of development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status.

Top Manufactures of Optical Sensor Market-

  • ON Semiconductor
  • Microchip Technology Inc
  • Eaton Corporation Plc
  • Hitachi Ltd.
  • Honeywell International Inc
  • Omnivision Technologies Inc
  • Pepperl+Fuchs International
  • Rockwell Automation Inc

    The optical sensor market is expected to register a CAGR of 10.87% during the forecast period, 2018 to 2023. The scope of the report is limited to technology and the type of sensors offered by the major players in the market. The regions considered in the scope of the report include, North America, Europe, etc. The study also focuses on various trends in the market, such as the advent of miniaturized versions, and the increasing proliferation of advance electronics products.

    Optical Sensor Market Dynamics

  • Drivers
    – Rapid Technological Innovation
    – Growing Smartphone Penetration
    – Increasing Demand for Power Saving Devices Across Industries
    – Increasing Penetration of Automation Techniques Across Industries
  • Restraints
    – Imbalance Between the Image Quality and Price
    – Lack of Knowledge
  • Market Trends
    – Introduction of Miniaturized Versions
    – Increased Proliferation of Advanced Electronics
    – Increasing Number of Patents
    – Increasing Adoption Across Industries

    Key Developments in the Optical Sensor Market:

  • October 2017 – AOMS Technologies Inc. announced the deployment of its patented Fiber Optic Sensing Technology (AOMS-FOS) for monitoring of soil and groundwater during In-Situ Thermal Remediation (ISTR) projects in Europe. It is the maiden deployment of AOMS-FOS technology in Europe after the adoption in North America, including Superfund remediation sites in the United States.
  • February 2017 – ROHM announced the market availability of an optical sensor for heart rate monitoring optimized for wearable devices, such as sports bands and smart watches. The product BH1790GLC leverages proprietary analog circuit technology and optical sensor expertise to enhance sensitivity, allowing pulse waves to be detected with high accuracy, even with low LED brightness, resulting in low power consumption.

    Table of Contents included in Optical Sensor Market Report – Executive summary, Scope of the report, Research Methodology, Introduction, Market landscape, Market segmentation by end-user industry, Market, segmentation by application, Geographical Segmentation, Decision framework, Drivers and challenges, Market trends, Vendor landscape, Key vendor analysis, Appendix, List of abbreviations, List of Exhibits

