Global Photonics 2018 Research – Industry Study, Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast to 2023

The “Photonics Market” with ICT category is expected to an extensive growth during the forecast period 2019-2024. an overview of the global market is provided with prime focus on factors boosting and hampering market. This will help investors get a clear understanding on which aspects to focus on and how to economically support the market globally. The impact of prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Photonics market is provided in detail in the report.

Top Manufactures of Photonics Market: –

Hamamatsu Photonics KK

Intel Corp

Hewlett-Packard Company

IBM Corporation

Molex Inc. (Koch Industries)

Infinera Corporation.

3S Photonics SAS

The photonics market was valued at USD 590.35 million in 2017, and is expected to reach a value of USD 928.51 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 7.84% over the forecast period (2018 – 2023). The scope of the photonics market has been segmented based on application and region. The application type segment includes safety & defense technologies, automation & measurement systems, production technology, information technology, photonic servers & routers, iometrics, life sciences & medical technology, optical communications, wireless communication & sensor networks, and light sources (photovoltaic) among others. Other applications considered in the scope include traffic, environment, research and education, etc. The regional landscape of the report includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. Photonics Market Dynamics

Drivers

– Emergence Of Silicon-Based Photonics Applications



Restraints

– Regulations Governing Material Availability



Porter’s Five Forces Model – Industry Attractiveness Key Developments in the Photonics Market:

Major developments in 2017 covered in the report