Global Physiotherapy Equipment Market To Experience Significant Growth During The Forecast Period 2016-2022

Introduction

Physical therapy, also known as physiotherapy is a treatment method which focuses on the science of movement and helps people to restore and maintain their physical strength, motion and well-being by addressing the underlying physical issues. It extends from health promotion to injury prevention, rehabilitation, maintenance of functional mobility, acute care, chronic disease management, patient and carer education and occupational health. Over the past few years, the physiotherapy sector has immensely grown, thus driving the physiotherapy equipment market.

Market Dynamics

The emerging number of cardiovascular disease such as high blood pressure, cardiac arrest, arrhythmia and musculoskeletal disorders among the younger population such as muscle, ligament sprain are expected to drive the physiotherapy equipment market over the forecast period. Further, incidences of accidental injuries, sports injuries, and chronic diseases that hamper proper body functioning and movements, along with the rise in the number of the elderly population are some of the other factors that influence the market of physiotherapy equipment. The advancement in technology and changing healthcare reform in many developing countries also contribute to the market growth. Various restraining factor for the physiotherapy equipment market includes high maintenance cost of the equipment and availability of alternative therapies like acupuncture among others.

Market Segmentation

The global market for physiotherapy equipment is segmented on the basis of product type, application and end user. On the basis of product type the market is classified as Hydrotherapy, Ultrasound, Cryotherapy, Therapeutic Exercise, Electric Stimulation, Heat Therapy, and CPM among others. The different application of physiotherapy equipment market includes musculoskeletal, neurology, cardiovascular, pulmonary and paediatrics. In terms of end users, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostic Labs and other end users like Home health centres, schools and rehabilitation centre. Hospitals dominate the end-use market due to the presence of the high volume of patient and supportive infrastructure.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

Globally the market for physiotherapy equipment is rapidly increasing. Currently, North America is the largest market driver due to the presence of favourable government policies like Obama Care, and availability of advanced healthcare equipment in medical facilities. The market in Europe is expected to witness moderate growth. The Asia Pacific is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period due to rising population, high investment opportunities and developing healthcare infrastructure. The major contributing countries in the Asia Pacific are Japan, India and China. Other regions contributing to the growth are Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

Key Players

The major key players for the physiotherapy equipment market include DJO Global, Patterson Medical, Dynatronics Corporation, Whitehall Manufacturing, Beijing Health East Technology & Development Co. Ltd, Bharat Medical Systems, DPE Medical Ltd A. Algeo Limited, Isokinetic, Enraf-Nonius, HMS Medical Systems and EMS Physio among others.

