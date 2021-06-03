Global Portable X-Ray Devices Market |By Solution Type, By Application Type, By Industry Type, By Brand And Region Market Size, Share & Forecast 2016-2022
Introduction
The top users of this technology are mostly from Healthcare institutions (hospitals, medical schools, group practices, individual surgeons, and governing bodies), diagnostic centers & research institutes.
The Global Portable X-Ray Devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% for the next decade. Extensive usage of applications in global X-Ray device market is a factor which helps in fuelling it. The other major factor which helps in enhancing the market is the crucial players investing tremendous amount in research and development for developing and improving the image quality as well as technological advancements. Again, the prime factors that restraint the market growth are the high cost of digital x-ray devices which directly affect the production cost. And lastly the lack of technical expertise halts its growth.
The global portable x-ray devices market is primarily segmented based on technologies into computed radiography (CR), digital radiography (DR) and analog. The DR market is further divided into and flat panel detector (FPD) and high-density line scan solid state detector. By application as pneumonia, tumor/cancers, orthopedic damage, dental, and cardiovascular diseases. And by usage by anatomy, i.e., abdominal, chest, real-time imaging, and dental. Finally, it can also be segmented into source technology such as fix anodes and rotating anodes. And further segmented into high energy tubes and low energy tubes utilized in the systems.
Geographically, the global portable x-ray devices market is classified into regions namely, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America dominated the portable x-ray devices in during recent times due to innovative techniques, sound investments in infrastructures and right reimbursement policies for diagnostic procedures. The portable x-ray market in the Asia-Pacific is expected to grow further with moderate rate.
The worldwide x-beam gadgets advertise has been seeing an adjustment in its dynamics. The shopper’s focus is continuously moving from the stationary x-beam and conventional analog to convenient or versatile x-ray gadgets. The initiation of reformatory improvements in the worldwide medicinal services and the developing execution of picture archiving and communication systems (PACS) in different nations in Europe and the U.S. is believed to profit the overall market development. The increment in the geriatric population with portability issues, the ascent in the mindfulness in regards to convenient gadgets, massive financing for R&D of mobile products by private players and government bodies and increasing focus around preventive care are a portion of the components upgrading the development of the market.
Some of the key players in the market are GE Healthcare, RMS India, Philips Healthcare, Fujifilm, Siemens, GE Healthcare, Minxray, Fujifilm Holdings, Toshiba Medical Systems, Shimadzu Corporation, Siemens Healthcare, Hitachi, Planmed, Bennett, MinXRay, Hologic, Carestream, Kubtec, Varian Medical, Agfa Healthcare, Source Ray, Inc., Decorin,and Aribex.
Market segments
Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities
Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022
Supply & Demand Value Chain
Market – Current Trends
Competition & Major Companies
Technology and R&D Status
Porters Five Force Analysis
Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players
North America
US and Canada
Latin America
Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America
Western Europe
EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)
Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)
Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Russia
Poland
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia and New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)
South Africa
North Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.
Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)
Consumer and Pricing Analysis
Market dynamics of the industry
Market Segmentation
Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value
Recent trends in Market and impact
Research Status and Technology Overview
Extensive Industry Structure Coverage