Global Programmable Logic Controller Market 2018 Analysis Growth by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast Analysis to 2023
The “Programmable Logic Controller Market” is expected to grow at a Higher rate during the forecast period 2018-2023. The report starts with a basic Programmable Logic Controller market overview. In this introductory section, the research report incorporates analysis of Definitions, Classifications and Industry chain structure. Besides this, the report also consists of development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status.
In 2017, the global programmable logic controller market was estimated at USD 8.491 billion and is expected to reach USD 10.595 billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of 3.7% during 2018-2023 (the forecast period). Automation systems that use PLC also help reduce the industrial emissions. The CO2 emissions are expected to be brought down by around 34 million metric tons per year, by employing automation. Energy consumption can also be reduced by using automated systems. Moreover, automation is expected to downsize the energy cost down by up to 70%. It has been proven that about 20-25% of the total energy resources be conserved by employing automation.
Programmable Logic Controller Market Dynamics
– Increased Need to Reduce Machine Downtime
– Increased Adoption of Automation Systems
– Rising Prices of PLC Systems and the Need for Skilled Personnel
Key Developments in the Programmable Logic Controller Market:
