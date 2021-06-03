Global Prostate Cancer Market To Experience Significant Growth During The Forecast Period 2016-2022
In today’s world, due to people’s busy and unhealthy lifestyles, a host of diseases are coming into the picture as their prevalence increases gradually. Prostate cancer is one of the diseases which is becoming very common, especially among the aged population. It is the formation of cancer in the prostate, which is a gland of the male reproductive system. Although it is one of the most common cancers in the world among the males, it can be abated by careful surveillance and in some cases, can be curable too.
The end-users are mostly older people although, with the current scenario of rapid urbanization, the occurrence among younger people has started to show a growth trajectory. The market is now demanding for more efficient drugs and this is what is influencing the ongoing research in this field.
The technologies used here are prostate imaging which is used for detecting cancer with the help of ultrasound and MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) technologies; biopsy, which is used as an immediate treatment upon detection of the cancer; tumor markers, which are used to locate the tumors and finally staging, which is used for determining the stage of the cancer. There is continuous research going on for the development of novel drugs which can ensure better survival, lesser toxicity, and affordability.
The increase in the occurrence of prostate cancer, especially in somewhat younger people has led to growing demand for novel drugs. A number of pharmaceutical companies are working towards developing better drugs to ensure minimum discomfort for the patients. However, the market is influenced by a number of factors. One is the level of patent protection and entry of generic drugs in the market. Another aspect is the pricing policies set by the regulatory authorities. While these measures may ensure increased affordability, they may affect the ongoing research in an adverse manner in the long run.
The market can be primarily segmented on the basis of the therapy type, namely chemotherapy, targeted therapy, Immunotherapy and hormone therapy. The properties of these therapies are detrimental in influencing the patient’s as well as the doctor’s decision in opting for a particular procedure. The market can also be segmented on the basis of the channels through which the drugs reach the end- consumers.
Another major aspect of segmentation is on the basis of a geographic analysis which helps in determining the success of the drugs in a particular market on the basis of demographic factors.
The increasingly aging population in the developed countries, especially in North America and Europe is expected to drive the demand. However, with a shift towards younger population, the developing countries are also expected to generate demand, owing to their rapid urbanization and hence, increasing the prevalence of such diseases.
Numerous opportunities are present in this market based primarily on the efficiency and the affordability of the drugs as these will ensure the market share for the respective companies in any market.
The key players operating in the market are Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, Medivation and Astellas Pharma.
This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.
