Global Rich Communication Services 2018 Research – Industry Study, Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast to 2023

The “Rich Communication Services Market” with ICT category is expected to an extensive growth during the forecast period 2019-2024. an overview of the global market is provided with prime focus on factors boosting and hampering market. This will help investors get a clear understanding on which aspects to focus on and how to economically support the market globally. The impact of prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Rich Communication Services market is provided in detail in the report.

Huawei Technologies Co.Ltd

Xura Inc

Deutsche Telekom AG

Acme Packet Inc

Neusoft Corporation

Infinite Convergence Solutions Inc

Siummit Tech

The global rich communication service market is expected to register a CAGR of 40.51% during the forecast period of 2018-2023. The number of smartphone users is forecasted to grow from 1 billion in 2014 to around 2 billion in 2019, with smartphone penetration rates witnessing a robust growth. About 36% of the world's population is expected to use a smartphone by 2018, up from about 10% in 2011. However, the rich communication service market faces major hindrances, such as the competition of OTT players and the lack of awareness among organizations, regarding high data consumption and use. The messaging market has gradually become more competitive, with the entry of major OTT players, such as Line, Skype, and WhatsApp. Rich Communication Services Market Dynamics

Drivers

– Penetration of Smart Phones in the Market

– Direct Association of Service Providers

– Global Interoperability and Collaboration Between Carriers



Market Challenges

– Competition among OTT Players

– Lack of Awareness Among Organizations About the Deployment and Usage Key Developments in the Rich Communication Services Market:

