Global Smart Wearables Market 2018 Analysis Growth by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast Analysis to 2023

The “Smart Wearables Market” is expected to grow at a Higher rate during the forecast period 2018-2023. The report starts with a basic Smart Wearables market overview. In this introductory section, the research report incorporates analysis of Definitions, Classifications and Industry chain structure. Besides this, the report also consists of development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status.

Top Manufactures of Smart Wearables Market-

Apple

Samsung

Xiaomi

Microsoft

Google

Sony Electronics

Adidas

The global smart wearable market was valued at USD 8.312 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach USD 35.36 billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of 27.29% over the forecast period of 2018-2023. The scope of the report considers solutions offered by the major players in the market. The study also emphasizes on latest trends and industry activities that have a lasting impact on the market.

Smart Wearables Market Dynamics

Drivers

– Increasing Popularity of Internet Of Things

– Increasing Purchasing Power in Developing Countries

– Popularity of Fitness and Healthcare Tracking Wearable Devices



Factors Challenging the Market

– Data Privacy

– Low Battery Capacity



Technology Snapshot Key Developments in the Smart Wearables Market:

January 2018 – Google recently rolled out the update for Android smart wearable devices. The latest Android 2.8 update brings improvements to watches’ display performance. The new upgrade aims to make reading on the smart watch simpler, compared to its predecessor.