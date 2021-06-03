Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
Global Smart Wearables Market 2018 Analysis Growth by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast Analysis to 2023

Press Release

Smart Wearables

The “Smart Wearables Market” is expected to grow at a Higher rate during the forecast period 2018-2023. The report starts with a basic Smart Wearables market overview. In this introductory section, the research report incorporates analysis of Definitions, Classifications and Industry chain structure. Besides this, the report also consists of development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status.

Top Manufactures of Smart Wearables Market-

  • Apple
  • Samsung
  • Xiaomi
  • Microsoft
  • Google
  • Sony Electronics
  • Adidas
  • Nike

    The global smart wearable market was valued at USD 8.312 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach USD 35.36 billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of 27.29% over the forecast period of 2018-2023. The scope of the report considers solutions offered by the major players in the market. The study also emphasizes on latest trends and industry activities that have a lasting impact on the market.

    Smart Wearables Market Dynamics

  • Drivers
    – Increasing Popularity of Internet Of Things
    – Increasing Purchasing Power in Developing Countries
    – Popularity of Fitness and Healthcare Tracking Wearable Devices
  • Factors Challenging the Market
    – Data Privacy
    – Low Battery Capacity
  • Technology Snapshot

    Key Developments in the Smart Wearables Market:

  • January 2018 – Google recently rolled out the update for Android smart wearable devices. The latest Android 2.8 update brings improvements to watches’ display performance. The new upgrade aims to make reading on the smart watch simpler, compared to its predecessor.
  • July 2017 – Huawei launched Watch 2 mid-2017, which will be the first 4G SIM-enabled smart watch available in the Australian market. The watch comes with a standalone connectivity, along with dual-mic noise cancellation, an antennae on the upper watch case for 4G, GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and NFC connectivity.

    Table of Contents included in Smart Wearables Market Report – Executive summary, Scope of the report, Research Methodology, Introduction, Market landscape, Market segmentation by end-user industry, Market, segmentation by application, Geographical Segmentation, Decision framework, Drivers and challenges, Market trends, Vendor landscape, Key vendor analysis, Appendix, List of abbreviations, List of Exhibits

