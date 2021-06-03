Global Upstream Bioprocessing Equipment Market Observing Vibrant Growth Owing to Rising Demand for Proteins Targeting Diseases

The global upstream bioprocessing equipment market is segmented on the basis of Cell line into microbial and mammalian type; by processing into single-use bioprocessing system and continuous bioprocessing systems; by end-user into pharmaceutical & biological manufacturing companies and research centers and by regions. Upstream bioprocessing equipment market is anticipated to mask a significant CAGR during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2027.

Bio processes can be separated into upstream processes and downstream processes. The upstream processes is portrayed as the entire procedure from early cell segregation, isolation and cultivation, to cell banking and culture extension of the cells until final harvest (end of the way of life and gathering of the live cell clump). The Upstream process involves steps such as media development, cell culture, and development, harvesting of cells and fermentation. These processes are done under strict sterile conditions, and particular temperature and pH levels maintained throughout the process.

North-America is expected to hold a strong position in Upstream Bioprocessing Equipment Market followed by Europe. These two regions are estimated to prosper at a robust rate during the forecast year owing to large-scale use of single-use bioprocessing systems. Asia-Pacific is estimated to be a potentially lucrative region over the forecast period. The rising diversification in the food, beverages and pharmaceutical industry in the developing regions are expected to increase the market growth.

Increasing number of Diseases

At present the global upstream bioprocessing equipment market is observing vibrant growth owing to rising demand for proteins targeting diseases like lymphoma, growth hormone insufficiency, rheumatoid arthritis, diabetes mellitus and that can be treated by specific proteins produced from bioprocesses. Thus, the production of therapeutic proteins, antibiotics, hormones, enzymes, blood substitutes, and vaccines are expected to increase the market growth of upstream bioprocessing equipment.

However, the cost constraints encountered in setting up an upstream processing unit and its maintenance along with the challenges to eliminate contamination and the space required for the setup are behaving as major restraining factors for the growth of upstream bioprocessing equipment market.

The report titled “Global Upstream Bioprocessing Equipment Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers detailed overview of the global upstream bioprocessing equipment market in terms of market segmentation by cell line type, by processing, by end-user and by regions.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global Upstream Bioprocessing Equipment market which includes company profiling of GE Healthcare, Boehringer Ingelheim Pharma GmbH & Co.KG, BiOZEEN, Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Katalyst Bio Engineering, ABEC Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing, Bionet Engineering, Lonza- Pharma & Biotech, Corning. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global Upstream Bioprocessing Equipment market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

