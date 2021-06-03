Global Urinary Incontinence Market 2019 Size, Share, Trends, Industry Analysis, Leading Players and Future Forecast by 2023

Market research future has published a cooked research report on Global Urinary Incontinence Market. The global market for Urinary Incontinence is growing continuously and expected to reach USD ~27,775.9 Million by the end of 2022.

The Global Urinary Incontinence Market has been evaluated as steadily growing market and it is expected that the market will continue to grow similarly in the near future. Urinary Incontinency is a side effect of a number of diseases such as Polyuria (excessive urine production) as in diabetes, enlarged prostate, prostate cancer, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, spinal cord injury etc. Urinary Incontinency is also caused by drugs or radiation used to treat cancer and prostatectomy. About two third of patients have reported urinary incontinence as the side effect of which almost half never recover and even suffer from more than one type of urinary incontinence. Other finding also point to the devastating psychological effects of urinary incontinence with almost two fifth of patients reported the condition to be actually worse than their anticipation and expectation. A whooping two third reported awareness of their incontinence by their healthcare professionals without any relief or alternative resulting in about one third of patients using diapers and two fifth of patient use nothing at all.

Key Players

There are plenty of large and small market players which operate in this market all over the globe. The major participants of this market are NeoTract, Inc., Promedon, Cook Medical Inc., C.R. Bard Inc., Coloplast Corp, Boston Scientific Corporation, Ethicon US, LLC and others.

Key Finding

The global market for Urinary Incontinence is expected to reach $27,775.9 million by 2022.

Stress Incontinence segment holds the largest share in the global market.

North America holds the largest market share in terms of geographies for Urinary Incontinence market

Globally, Europe and Asia-Pacific are expected to be fastest growing regions which are expected to grow in a range of 4% to 5% respectively.

Segments

Urinary Incontinence market has been segmented on the basis of types which comprises Urge incontinence, Stress Incontinence, Overflow incontinence, Functional incontinence and others. On the basis of devices the market is segmented into Electrical Stimulation Devices, Foley Catheters, Antimicrobial Foley Catheters, Urethral Bulking Agents and others.

Regional Analysis

Depending on geographic region, Urinary Incontinence market is segmented into four key regions: America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Globally, Americas is the largest market for Urinary Incontinence. Where in countries like US and Canada play an important role in the growth of the market. Europe is expected to be the second-largest market. Furthermore Asia pacific market is expected to be the fastest growing market for Urinary Incontinence which is growing at a CAGR of ~ 4% to 5%.

