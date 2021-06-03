Global Water Quality Sensor Market Trend Shows a Rapid Growth by 2025 – ProMinent Fluid, General Electric, Xylem, Horiba, Thermo Fisher Scientific

“Water Quality Sensor Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of Water Quality Sensor industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global Water Quality Sensor market with detailed market segmentation by Product type, application and geography. The global Water Quality Sensor market is expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Water Quality Sensor market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Water Quality Sensor market based on Product type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Water Quality Sensor market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Key players profiled in the report include ProMinent Fluid Controls, Inc., General Electric Company, Xylem, Inc., Horiba, Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Oakton Instruments FreeWave Technologies, Libelium Comunicaciones Distribuidas S.L, Global Treat, Inc., and Schneider Electric

Water quality sensors are used to monitor the quality of water by measuring the various components and chemical parameters of water like pH value, conductivity, nitrates, and dissolved oxygen. Water quality sensors have numerous application such as waste water treatment, checking pollution levels in water bodies, and other industrial applications. These sensors can provide accurate and immediate results for the tests.

Due to increase in use of sensors in water quality monitoring, water quality sensor market is experiencing high demand for more reliable products. Due to increasing demand of water sensor products, companies are focusing on providing tailored products to customers as per their requirement in order to maintain their competitive position in the market. Increase in water pollution and stringent government regulations regarding waste water disposal by industries are the major factors expected to boost this market. Whereas, high cost of these sensors are expected to restrain the growth of the market.

Table of Content

1 INTRODUCTION

2 KEY TAKEAWAYS

3 WATER QUALITY SENSOR MARKET LANDSCAPE

4 WATER QUALITY SENSOR MARKET – KEY INDUSTRY DYNAMICS

5 WATER QUALITY SENSOR MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

6 WATER QUALITY SENSOR MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025 – PRODUCT TYPE

7 WATER QUALITY SENSOR MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025 – APPLICATION

8 WATER QUALITY SENSOR MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

9 INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

10 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

11 WATER QUALITY SENSOR MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

11.1 PROMINENT FLUID CONTROLS, INC.

11.2 GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY.

11.3 XYLEM, INC.

11.4 HORIBA, LTD.

11.5 THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC.

11.6 OAKTON INSTRUMENTS

11.7 FREEWAVE TECHNOLOGIES.

11.8 LIBELIUM COMUNICACIONES DISTRIBUIDAS S.L.

11.9 GLOBAL TREAT, INC.

11.10 SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC.

12 APPENDIX

