Global Waterproofing Membranes Market: Industry Outlook, Size & Forecast 2016-2022

Waterproofing is a technique highly used in the construction of buildings. It involves the combination of materials which is used to prevent water intrusion into the building and its spaces. Waterproofing membranes consist of a thin layer of waterproof plastic, rubber or coated fabric materials. It ensures that water does not seep into the structural slabs. Features like lightweight, cost-efficient, durable, and environmentally sustainable, have made waterproofing membranes as the most used waterproofing solution for various industries. The primary application of waterproofing in roofing and walls is expected to retain its largest share of the market; it is estimated to have a relatively moderate growth rate due to increasing industrialization and improved macroeconomic conditions. Besides these, other waterproofing applications are in Marines, subways, dams, tunnels, etc.

Market Dynamics

The largest application segment for waterproofing membranes across the world is roofing and walls. It has applications in various other areas including roofing and walls such as bridges, highways, tunnels etc. The market is driven by increased urbanization leading to building and construction industry growth, which in turn increase the use of waterproofing membranes in waste management and water treating applications globally. Some of the drivers that push this market ahead are the growing end-user industries in emerging nations like India and China as well as energy efficiency. The increasing demand in developing countries integrated with the growing preference for synthetic waterproofing membranes products is one of the prime drivers for waterproofing membranes consumption. The waterproofing membranes market is projected to reach USD XX Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of XX%. As the tunnel construction industry is expected to grow due to developing infrastructure and transport requirement, a rise in the demand for waterproofing membranes is expected during the forecast period.

One factor which pulls back this market is the cost-conscious customers. Moreover, most of the waterproofing membranes are vulnerable to fluctuations in the commodity prices which poses a major challenge for the waterproofing membranes industry. It becomes increasingly difficult to predict the future price of the raw materials as most of the membranes are petroleum-based. Hence, resulting in low investments in the waterproofing system related projects

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented in terms of the type, end-user applications, raw material, and region. By raw material used, these membranes are available as Modified Bitumen, PVC,and EPDM TPO, HDPE, and LDPE. By end user applications, they can be segmented into Roofing and walls, Building Structures, Waste & Water Management, Tunnels & Landfills, and Bridges & Highways. As types, it can be classified into Cold-fluid applied membranes, Hot-applied systems, Self-adhering membranes, Non-adhesive sheet membranes, Built-up or laminate membranes, Injectable waterproofing. The waterproofing membrane market by region can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world.

Regional/Geographical Analysis

The main regions of the waterproofing membranes market are Asia Pacific, North America, Western Europe, South America and the Middle East and Africa. Currently, Asia Pacific is the largest and is expected to remain the largest and also witness the highest growth over the forecast period market among all the regions due to growth in building and construction sectors and the increasing awareness of maintaining buildings for a longer lifespan.

Opportunities

Technological innovations in production, strict regulations against the use of asbestos, and a promising real estate market provide a huge opportunity for expansion in this business venture and new market entrants, as well. China and India are expected to be the growth frontiers for waterproofing membranes. In 2015, the water & waste management segment accounted for the second largest market share among all applications, regarding value and volume, followed by the bridges and highways segment.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the market include BASF SE, Carlisle Companies Inc., Chryso S.A.S, Dow Chemical Corp., GAF Materials Corp.,Juta A.S.,Renolit Se.,Sika AG

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

