Global Yellow Fever Vaccine Market: Share and Growth Factors Impact Analysis 2026

The ‘Yellow Fever Vaccine Market’ report, formulated recently by Persistence Market Research, evaluates the industry in terms of market size, market share, revenue estimation, and geographical outlook. The study also delivers a precise summary that illustrates the competitive milieu, growth opportunities and application landscape of the Yellow Fever Vaccine Market.

Some of the key players present in global Yellow Fever Vaccine Market are Sanofi Pasteur SA, Bio-Manguinhos, Institut Pasteur de Dakar, FSUE Chumakov, iBio Inc. and others.

Yellow fever is viral disease which is spread by mosquitoes. Yellow fever, mosquito’s flavivirus disease occurs in the tropical areas of sub Saharan Africa, South America, parts of Central America and parts of Caribbean. The virus is yellow fever is closely related to West Nile Virus. The mosquito which spread yellow fever are usually active and bite during the daylight hours and is not a contagious disease which spread from one infected person to other.

Rise of Yellow fever internationally due to decreased immunity to infection among the local population, climate change and high density urbanization. According to CDC, 15% of the people who develop yellow fever develops serious illness that are sometimes be fatal. Traveler to certain parts of African and Latin American countries are at higher risk for yellow fever. Symptoms of yellow fever includes chills, onset of fever, back pain, severe headache, fatigue and weakness and nausea and vomiting. There is no specific treatment for yellow fever, but symptoms can be treated as the body fights off the virus. According to WHO, approximately 200,000 cases of yellow fever occurs each year. Only available treatment for the yellow fever is vaccines which provide lifelong protection. Yellow fever vaccination are carious out to prevent the international spread of disease and protect individual travelers who may be exposed to yellow fever infection.

Increase prevalence of yellow fever, unhygienic lifestyle and growing awareness among population for the treatment to cure yellow fever. Improving healthcare infrastructure in several emerging countries such as Brazil and increase in number of travelers to the endemic countries drive the market of Yellow Fever Vaccine Market. Increasing efforts by the world health organization and UNICEF propel the growth of the Yellow Fever Vaccine Market. Long term agreement with the manufacturers to provide vaccine and routine programs, emergency and preventive campaigns drive the market of yellow fever treatment. However insufficient supply to meet the increasing demand hamper the growth of the Yellow Fever Vaccine Market.

The global Yellow Fever Vaccine Market is segmented on basis of end user and geographic region:

Segmentation by End User Hospitals Diagnostic Centers Point of care Centers Others

Segmentation by Geography North America Latin America Europe Asia-Pacific Excluding China China Middle East & Africa



On the basis of end user, hospital share the largest share owing to increase in number of vaccination for the yellow fever, rise in awareness about the vaccination among the population traveling to endemic regions such as Africa and Latin America. Diagnostic centers is anticipate to show fast growth during the forecast period.

However, on the basis of geography, global Yellow Fever Vaccine Market is segmented into six key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding China, China and Middle East & Africa. Middle East & Africa captured the largest share in global Yellow Fever Vaccine Market owing to highest incidence of yellow fever in this region. Latin America is anticipated to share the second largest revenue share owing to increasing medical tourisms in Brazil and Mexico, suitable expenditure on medical and emergency care by international public and healthcare groups, especially from United Nations and Western Europe. Penetration of advanced therapeutic line of treatment in the semi urban and rural counties in Latin America. Adoption of commercialized vaccines in the end user segment manufactured by overseas manufacturers is going to spur revenue growth during the forecast period in Latin America.

