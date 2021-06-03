High Density Cell Banking Market Predicted to Enhance Demand by Cancer and Autoimmune Diseases

The global High density cell banking market is segmented by cell type into human cells, plant cells, animal cells, micro-organisms and others; by end-user industries into pharmaceuticals companies, academic institutes, research centers and biotechnology companies and by regions. High density cell banking market is anticipated to mask a significant CAGR during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2027.

High density (HD) cell banking involves the cell optimization and scaling-up processes. Seed train optimization is high density cell banking that involves larger volume frozen seed banks, elimination of seed steps from vial and allows banking of larger volumes up to 1 liter. Elimination of the intermediary is permitted on use of High Density Cell Banking steps between cryovial thaws to bioreactor and allows seeding directly into the bioreactor. Advantages of this method include the ability to eliminate steps in the seed train process thereby reducing time to bioreactor and consistent inoculation across process runs.

North America dominates the global high density (HD) cell banking market in terms of revenue generation followed by Europe. North America and certain parts of European regions are expected to witness significant growth due to increased adoption of high density (HD) cell banking and due to rising awareness in these regions. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth as compared to other regions and countries owing to increase in spending in pharmaceutical sector and presence of several biotechnology and research and development institutions.

Increasing R&D activities

The demand for High Density (HD) Cell Banking is powered by increasing research and development expenditure in medical and biotechnology industry. Rising demand in therapeutic areas for stem cell research like cancer and autoimmune diseases is predicted to enhance demand for high-density cell banking over the forecast period.

However, low awareness about technological advancements and lack of technical expertise in developing and under-developed regions is expected to hamper the growth in terms of revenue of the high-density cell banking market over the forecast period.

The report titled “Global High Density Cell Banking Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers detailed overview of the global high density cell banking market in terms of market segmentation segmented by cell type; by end-user industries and by regions.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global high density cell banking market which includes company profiling of Genzyme Corporation, Pall Corporation, General Electric Company, Sartorius AG, REPLIGEN CORPORATION, Merck Millipore, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Quest International B.V., Qiagen. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global high density cell banking market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

