High-Speed Camera Market to Garner $694.8 Million by 2025 at 7.5% CAGR

High-speed camera market accounted for $398.0 million in 2017 and is estimated to reach $694.8 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% through 2025.

The global high-speed camera market is divided on the basis of spectrum type, frame rate, component, application, and geography. Based on the spectrum type, the market is divided into visible RGB, infrared, and X-ray. The X-ray segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period, owing to its capability of capturing high-contrast images and high adoption on hypervelocity projectile tracking and impact analysis in the medical industry.

Download Report Sample: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5180

On the basis of frame rate, the market is bifurcated into 250-1,000 FPS, 1,001-10,000 FPS, 10,001-30,000 FPS, 30,001-50,000 FPS, and above 50,000 FPS. The 1,001 – 10,000 FPS segment is estimated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.9% through 2025 and dominate the market, contributing about one-fourth of the total market.

Based on the component, the market is segmented into image sensors, processors, lens, memory, fan & cooling, and others. On the basis of application, the market is divided into automotive & transportation, consumer electronics, aerospace & defense, healthcare, media & entertainment, and others. The healthcare segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period, owing to the adoption of high-speed cameras for the collection of precise data that enhances the performance of healthcare monitoring systems.

Purchase Report Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5180

The report analyzes the market across the various region including Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and LAMEA. The market across the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 13.3% during the study period, owing to increased adoption of high-speed cameras and rapid technological development.

The high-speed camera market report includes analysis of the major market players such as Olympus Corporation, Photron, NAC Image technology, Mikrotron GmbH, Motion Capture Technologies, DEL Imaging, iX Cameras, Vision research Inc., WEISSCAM GMBH, and Fastec Imaging.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free (USA/Canada):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1?855?550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com