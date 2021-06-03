Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) Market Analysis -Worldwide Opportunities, Revenue, Production, Demand and Geographical Forecast to 2027

Hormone replacement therapy is used to help balance of hormones in men and women. During menopause, hormonal therapy (HT) or menopausal hormone therapy (MHT), hormone replacement therapy (HRT) can help relieve sweating, hot flashes, and other symptoms of menopause. Hormone therapy has also been proved to prevent bone loss and reduce fracture in postmenopausal women. Systemic hormone therapy which comes in pill, skin patch, cream, gel, or spray form, is the most effective treatment for the relief of troublesome menopausal hot flashes and night sweats.

The report also includes the profiles of key Hormone replacement therapy market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations.

Leading Key Players Involved:



Pfizer Inc.

Abbott

Novo Nordisk A/S

Novartis

Merck KGaA

Bayer AG

Eli Lilly and Company

Mylan Laboratories

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Genentech Inc.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The hormone replacement therapy market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to the factors such as growing prevalence of hormonal imbalance disorders, increasing geriatric population, technological advancement in the field of drug delivery systems, and increasing awareness amongst women patients. However, the high cost of these therapies, and increasing risk of adverse cardiovascular diseases hampers the growth of the market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Hormone Replacement Therapy Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the pharmaceuticals industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Hormone replacement therapy market with detailed market segmentation by product, route of administration, type of disease and geography. The global Hormone replacement therapy market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Hormone replacement therapy market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global Hormone replacement therapy market is segmented on the basis of product, route of administration, type of disease and geography. Based on product, the market is segmented as estrogen replacement therapy, human growth hormone (HGH) replacement therapy, thyroid replacement therapy, testosterone replacement therapy, other hormone replacement therapy. On the basis of route of administration, the global hormone replacement therapy market is segmented into oral, parenteral and transdermal. The type of disease segment is further segmented into menopause, hypothyroidism, male hypogonadism, growth hormone deficiency, others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Hormone replacement therapy market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Hormone replacement therapy market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The target audience for the report on the market

Manufactures

Market analysts

Senior executives

Business development managers

Technologists

R&D staff

Distributors

Investors

Governments

Equity research firms

Consultants

