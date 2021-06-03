Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
How Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market 2019-2024 Will Affect the Market Share, CAGR Status, Future Trends, Economy, and Forecast?

Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostics and Therapeutics

The “Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market” research report provides a complete study about Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostics and Therapeutics industry by major manufacturers, opportunity, cost structure, segmentation, applications, company profile, industry growth rate, production in the forecast period 2019-2024. Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostics and Therapeutics market report also provides details of the major market players that are involved in the market such as manufacturers, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders, distributors.

Scope of the Report:

  • As per the , Alzheimer’s disease (AD) is a progressive, degenerative disorder that attacks the brain’s nerve cells or neurons, resulting in loss of memory, thinking and language skills, and behavioural changes.

    Market Overview:

  • The global Alzheimer’s disease diagnostics and therapeutics market was valued at USD 7,537.4 million in 2018, and is estimated to be valued at USD 11,138.2 million in 2024, witnessing a CAGR of 6.7%. The key factors propelling the growth of this market are investment in biomarkers for drug development, increasing pipeline drug development, increasing sophisticated diagnostics for early detection, along with more precise drug development, and emerging novel diagnostics technologies.
  • Alzheimer’s disease is one of the most prevalent types of dementia that occurs worldwide. According to the Alzheimer’s disease facts and figures, it is estimated that in every 33 seconds, a new case of Alzheimer’s disease occurs, leading to high prevalence of the disease, of almost 35 million patients, around the world. The development of clinical diagnostics and therapeutics for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and other neurodegenerative conditions is becoming very important. In about 10-15% cases, the clinical diagnosis of AD is inaccurate. So, certain biomarkers that may improve the accuracy of the diagnosis are used. Biomarkers are neurochemical indicators used to determine the risk or prevalence of the disease.
  • Investing in biomarkers for drug development and early detection of AD acts as a major driver, and fuels the growth of the Alzheimer’s disease diagnostics and therapeutics market, globally.

    Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market Report by Leading Manufacturers:

  • F. Hoffmann
  • La Roche
  • Novartis AG
  • Merck & Co. Inc
  • Pfizer Inc
  • Eisai Co. Ltd
  • Biogen Inc
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Eli Lilly & Company
  • Amarantus Bioscience Holdings Inc
  • Diagenic ASA
  • Navidea Biopharmaceuticals
  • GE Healthcare

