How Over the Counter Drugs Market 2019-2024 Will Affect the Market Share, CAGR Status, Future Trends, Global Economy, and Forecast?

The “Over the Counter Drugs Market” research report provides a complete study about Over the Counter Drugs industry by major manufacturers, opportunity, cost structure, segmentation, applications, company profile, industry growth rate, production in the forecast period 2019-2024. Over the Counter Drugs market report also provides details of the major market players that are involved in the market such as manufacturers, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders, distributors.

As per the scope of this report, over the counter drugs are referred to as non-prescription drugs. These medicines can be bought by an individual without the doctor's prescription and are safe for consumption without the doctor's consent. Market Overview:

The global over the counter drugs market was valued at USD 303.51 billion in 2018, and it is estimated to be valued at USD 491.02 billion in 2024, witnessing a CAGR of 8.5%. The growth propelling factors of this market are product innovations, high penetration in the emerging market, favorable regulatory framework, and inclination of pharmaceutical companies toward OTC drugs from Rx drugs.

The global over the counter (OTC) drugs market is likely to record the highest growth rate in the emerging markets of Latin America and Southeast Asia over the coming years. This can be attributed to the rapidly growing population, coupled with the growing middle class in these regions and increase in disposable income of the population, which will add critical mass to the population available to access OTC medication. Along with new channels of the accessibility in emerging markets in retail outlets, supermarkets are also contributing to the growth of the OTC medication market in the emerging economies. Over the Counter Drugs Market Report by Leading Manufacturers:

Johnson and Johnson

Novartis AG

Bayer AG

Sanofi

Pfizer

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Perrigo Company PLC

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC