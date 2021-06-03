Hydraulic press machines market Estimated to Boost in Near Future with Key Players – Greenerd Press & Machine Co., Beckwood Press, Schuler Group, Betenbender Manufacturing, DORST Technologies GmbH & Co. KG

The global hydraulic press machines market size is expected to reach $21,089.2 million by 2025 from $14,293.3 million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2018 to 2025. Hydraulic press machine generates compressive force by utilizing liquid pressure, and used for press work application such as blanking, punching, coining, trimming, and others. Companies such as Schuler Group, Betenbender Manufacturing, Inc., and DORST Technologies are some of the leading players in the global hydraulic press machines market.

Key players operating in the market include Greenerd Press & Machine Co., Beckwood Press, Schuler Group, Betenbender Manufacturing, Inc., DORST Technologies GmbH & Co. KG, Enerpac (Actuant Corporation), Fujian Haiyuan Automatic Equipments, Japan Automatic Machine Co., Ltd., P.J.Hare Limited, and French Oil Mill Machinery.

Increase in demand for high force pressing applications in various industries, growth in adoption of technologically advanced automated systems in manufacturing industry and rise in demand for fabricated metal in automotive industry are expected to drive the market growth. However, increase in use of 3D printing equipment as an alternative of hydraulic press machines and uncertainty in Chinese economy are expected to hinder the growth of the hydraulic press machines market.

The global hydraulic press machines market is segmented on the basis of type, application, industry vertical, and region. Based on type, the market is divided into c-frame hydraulic press, h-frame hydraulic press, bench frame hydraulic press, 4-column hydraulic press, and others. By application, it is categorized into forging, molding, punching, stamping, laminating, and others. The industry vertical segment includes aerospace, manufacturing, automotive, metals, ceramic, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive summary

Chapter 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

Chapter 4: Hydraulic press machines market, BY type

Chapter 5: Hydraulic press machines market, BY Application

Chapter 6: Hydraulic press machines market, BY Industry verticals

Chapter 7: Hydraulic press machines market, BY Region

