Increase in demand for Low Calorie Sweeteners Market will grow High CAGR during Forecast Period

Low calorie sweeteners are the sugar substitute that serves the purpose of sugar but has lower calorie content as compared to sugar. These kind of sweeteners has lower glycemic index which keep the insulin levels unaffected after their intake and thus it is used as low calorie food additives. Variants of low-calorie sweeteners are being produced from different natural as well as artificial sources and they are widely used in various applications such as dairy products, bakery foods, pharmaceuticals & others. People suffering from diabetes and obesity will prefer low calorie sweeteners as it has much lesser sweetness quotient than that of sugar. Rising demand for healthy and low-calorie food & beverages is expected to bolster the growth of global low calorie sweeteners market within the forecast period.

Rise in diabetic population across the globe is a major driver to the global market for low calorie sweeteners. Diabetes has become a chronic health issue among the population and its global prevalence rose significantly over the years. The growing concern among consumers regarding weight gain, high cholesterol, obesity, and diabetes has led to the preference in consumption of food and beverages consisting of low calories sweeteners. The functional properties of low calorie sweeteners such as low calorie content, easy digestion in the body, low glycemic index and relative sweetness as regular sugar have made them safer substitutes for sugar. Thus, the rise in demand for low calorie healthier foods coupled with increase in diabetic population is majorly driven by the global low calorie sweeteners.

Low calorie sweeteners are available in variety of forms such as liquids, tablets, powder and packets to cater to the different needs of consumer. They help in weight management, play a great role in preventing tooth decay and are also known to enhance the shelf life of products. Due to the large number of health benefits associated with the consumption of low calorie sweeteners, they are widely used in food and beverage products, bakery and confectionary, pharmaceutical industry, personal and oral care and can also be used for nutritional supplements, thereby propelling the demand for the product. However, the high cost compared to sugar and the lack of awareness regarding the use of low-calorie sweeteners as a sugar alternative is expected to hamper the growth of global low-calorie sweeteners market. In addition, growing preference of the population towards natural sweeteners over artificial low calorie sweeteners is likely to restrain the low calorie sweeteners market growth to some extent. Furthermore, major players in the low-calorie sweeteners market are investing extensively into R&D and new product developments to produce different variants of low-calorie sweeteners with superior quality to meet consumer needs. Continued innovations and adoption of advanced technologies will help them to improve their overall efficiency. Changing consumer dynamics and increasing demand for low calorie and sugar-free products will provide lucrative opportunities to low calorie sweeteners manufacturers and distributors in the upcoming years.

The low calorie sweeteners market is segmented by source, type, application and region. According to source it is segmented as natural & artificial sources. Based on the type, low calorie sweeteners market can be segmented as aspartame, saccharin, stevia, sucralose, neotame & others. Application of low calorie sweeteners comprises of dairy products, bakery & confectionery foods, beverages, pharmaceuticals, table-top sweetener & others. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major players operating in low calorie sweeteners market are Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Inc., NutraSweet Property Holdings, Inc., Ingredion Incorporated, ZuChem Inc, E. I. duPont de Nemours and Company, Nova Green Inc., Foodchem International Corporation , Cumberland Packing Corp. and Tate & Lyle PLC.

Low Calorie Sweeteners Market Key Segments:

By Source

Natural

Artificial

By Type

Aspartame

Saccharin

Stevia

Sucralose

Neotame

Others

By Application

Dairy Products

Bakery & Confectionery Foods

Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Table-Top Sweetener

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Indonesia Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey Rest of LAMEA



