Injection Moulding Machines Market – Smart Strategies of the Research and Development Process

Injection Moulding Machines market garnered $15.25 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $22.32 billion in 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2018 to 2025.

Low labor costs, the advantage of bulk production, material flexibility, and low waste production drive the growth in the market. However, high machinery & tooling costs, the threat of substitutes, and restrictions on designing of parts restrain the market growth. On the other hand, technological innovations create new pathways in the industry.

All-electric is a lucrative segment

Based on machine type, all-electric accounted for more than two-fifths of the total market share in 2017 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This segment is also estimated to register the highest CAGR of 5.2% from 2018 to 2025. It is a lucrative segment, owing to its benefits including low energy consumption, high precision, and repeatability, due to which, its usage in various end user industries such as medical, consumer goods, food & beverage, and automotive manufacturing has significantly increased. The research also analyzes hybrid and hydraulic machine type.

Request Sample Report at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5171

New sales segment to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period

Based on solution, the new sales segment held the major market share in terms of revenue in 2017, contributing nearly three-fourths of the total market share. This segment is expected to dominate the market till 2025, owing to an increase in focus on the development of machines with advanced features including power efficiency, high operating speed, and improved performance. However, the aftermarket segment is expected to register the highest growth rate, with a CAGR of 5.1% from 2018 to 2025, owing to long life cycle of the machines and requirement of periodic maintenance costs.

Asia-Pacific to continue its dominant position by 2025

Asia-Pacific accounted for more than half of the total market share in 2017 and will continue its dominant position by 2025. This is due to the presence of small to mid-level manufacturing sectors such as automotive, consumer goods, and others that require high quality and lightweight injection moulded plastics products. However, LAMEA is expected to register the highest growth rate with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2018 to 2025, owing to rise in focus of manufacturers on the development of technologically advanced injection-moulded plastic products and parts.

Have any Query? Ask our Research Experts:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5171

Leading market players

Key leading market players analyzed in the research include ARBURG, ENGEL, Husky Injection Molding Systems, Haitian International, Milacron Holdings Corp., KraussMaffei Group, Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Nissei Plastic Industrial Co., Ltd., The Japan Steel Works, and Ube Industries, Ltd.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free (USA/Canada):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1?855?550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com