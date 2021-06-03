Internet of Things in Healthcare – Major Evolution, Futuristic Aspects, Challenges & Key Development Insights

The evolution of technology has resulted in the incorporation of the internet of things (IoT) in the healthcare industry. Internet of things (IoT) is not a new concept; however, the attraction gain of the internet has been made lately. The presence of IoT in healthcare was way different in the early days and was present in limited form. In the last few decades, the IoT was seen in various ways, which included smarts beds, medicine dispensers, and others. The use of IoT in this form was useful for tracking the vacancies in hospitals, medical store, and others.

Evolution of Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare:

Internet of Things (IoT) has been a subject of global interest over a couple of decades. However, the dynamic healthcare industry has just particularly begun to understand the tremendous potential and benefits of IoT. These benefits, can be offered among several verticals of the industry through the provision of new, and more advanced type of healthcare devices, services, and interactions. The Internet of Things has recalibrated the healthcare industry with its endless applications in the structure.

Major benefits of IoT in the field of healthcare are include identification and authentication of people, tracking of staff, objects & patients, automatic data collection & sensing. By offering these benefits, IoT in healthcare proves to be a vital solution for managing the cost associated with various healthcare solutions. IoT in Healthcare aids providers and patients, to reduce healthcare expenditure, recover patient sooner, reducing and improving their experience and improved patient outcomes along with better disease management. IoT in Healthcare solutions and services are replacing the tradition diagnosis and treatment procedures with advanced technology. Hospitals & clinic, research institutions, Government authorities, healthcare professionals, and patient diagnostic labs are few of the end users of IoT in the healthcare field.

Why is IoT in Healthcare a big deal?

Healthcare industry has almost abandoned hopes due to it’s costlier than ever healthcare services, aging of the global population with an increasing number of chronic diseases on the rise. To its rescue, the Internet of Things in healthcare is injected from X-ray machines to patient monitoring units and hospital meters that help to improve operations and patient care. The use of internet and technology does not stop the population from aging or help eradicate chronic disease, but, it contributes remarkably to make the healthcare services accessible, better, and easier on the pocket.

IoT in healthcare has been embedded in current procedures and systems majorly in the context with remote patient monitoring in real time, collection and transfer of health data, end to end connectivity that assists in patient flow automation at the organizational levels and helps to enable interoperability, data movement, vital information analysis and exchange as well as machine communication. Alongside, in case of medical diagnostics, IoT has helped to transform routine medical check-ups to patient and home-centric that were majorly based on hospital-centric approaches. IoT in healthcare has thus contributed to re-define monitoring, diagnosis, treatments, and therapeutics in customary healthcare view-points, thereby reducing costs and errors.

National healthcare departments of almost all the countries across the world are battling under dual pressures for increasing the demands from users for their services and atrocious underfunding. The Internet of Things is likely to help and make healthcare more efficient and avaricious. Equipping objects with sensors to monitor their external environment and including an internet connection that communicates are expected to offer exceptional ability for organizations to collect data and report back in real time. Also, IoT helps to track a piece of vital and expensive equipment more effectively, leaving signs for increasing appetite for IoT devices within the healthcare industry.

IoT in Healthcare: Futuristic Aspects

The long forecasted revolution of IoT in healthcare is already on its way, although the existing applications can just be considered as the tip of the proverbial iceberg. New use cases emerging to address need for betterment mark their footprints with help of breakthrough innovative ideas. Some of the highly predicted aspects in which IoT in healthcare is expected to bloom includes advancements in sensor technologies, improvements in systems to gather and process data and integration of artificial intelligence technologies in healthcare.

Smart sensors, which are a combination of sensors and micro-controllers assist in harnessing the power of healthcare IoT in terms of accurate measurement, analysis, monitoring and assessing a multitude of parameters in healthcare. On the other hand, the improvement in sensor technologies is complemented by developments in the ability to data collection and gathering that eliminates the manual-data entries, whereas automation reduces the risk of errors.

Moreover, the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) and its alliance with IoT is one of the critical aspects of digital transformation in modern healthcare. The central pairing is likely to result in speeding up the complicated procedures and data functionalities that are otherwise tedious and time-consuming. Also, AI along with sensor technologies from IoT can lead to decision making and reason driving. Advances in connectivity through artificial intelligence are expected to promote understanding of therapy and enable preventive care holding a promising future.

Challenges in IoT in Healthcare:

The pilot new technologies in spite of its immense potential to change the healthcare module have specific difficulties associated with its practical implementation. Prevalent challenges revolve around the generation of tremendous data through a high number of devices associated with the system and threat of cybersecurity and data protection. Despite the exciting advancements offered by IoT in healthcare and AI arenas, several medical organizations are cautious for proceeding with these systems, concerns being the same as mentioned above. The multitude of information collected in the forms of digital pathology data, diagnostic data, sensor data, EHR data, imaging data, and others leads to an excessive deposition of data that is difficult to be handled. This leads to insecure access of this data by fraud and false cyber criminals for creating fake IDs to smuggle drugs, file a fraudulent insurance claim on the patient’s name. Additionally, the data aggregation thereby hampers the quality of analysis and decision making creating difficulties for the doctors to utilize the perks of the IoT to its fullest. Solutions to data scalability and protection from cybersecurity would address the critical nature of IoT in healthcare boosting its applications and adoption rates in the future.

