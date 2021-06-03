Latest Growth Opportunities and Study On Smart Meat Thermometer Market by Emerging Trends, Demand, Top Key Vendors, Share, Growth Rate, Opportunities And Market Forecast To 2024

With detailed analysis on market volume and market size, Kenneth Research has divided the ‘Smart Meat Thermometer market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2024’. Additionally the study covers the growth of the market in five major regions i.e. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa region and further includes latest trends, challenges and opportunities pertaining to the growth of the market during the forecast period i.e. 2017-2024.

Smart Meat Thermometer Market Overview:

Smart meat thermometer is a wireless thermometer device which is used to measure internal temperature of meat and other cooked food. It consists of metal probe with a sharp point which is pushed into the meat and a dial or digital display. The probe is inserted into the meat to check the temperature. Smart meat thermometer has many different models, such as single probe and multi probe. It can also set a sound alarm when the specified temperature is reached. Smart meat thermometer is connected through wireless device such as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Moreover, rising e-commerce channel expansion and increasing preference for online purchases is anticipated to positively impact the market of global meat thermometer.

Market Size and Forecast

Global Smart Meat Thermometer Market reached USD 37,073.7 Thousand in terms of value in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 167,446.6 Thousand by the end of 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 21.7% over the forecast period i.e. 2017-2024. Moreover, the smart meat thermometer market accounted for 445.4 Thousand units in 2016 in terms of volume and is expected to reach 1,656.5 Thousand units in 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 18.8% over the forecast period.

Major Key Players of Global Market:

Taylor Precision Products Inc., Apption Labs, Cappec, Weber Stephen Products, Inkbird Tech., Maverick House Wares, G & C Ltd., Lavatools., Thermo Works Inc., Loki, Scope and Context and others.

In term of regional platform, North America is slated to account for a leading share of 60.3% in the terms of value by 2024 in the smart meat thermometer market. The growth in the region is anticipated to be fostered by high awareness regarding meat thermometer. Besides, government campaigns such as THERMY are paving the way for the growth of the smart meat thermometer market in the North America; U.S. has the prominent market in the region. Additionally, U.S. smart meat thermometer market reached USD 19,583.4 Thousand in 2016 and is expected to reach noteworthy revenue by the end of 2024, and showcase a significant CAGR over the forecast period i.e. 2017-2024. In the terms of volume, U.S. smart meat thermometer market is anticipated to reach 793.5 thousand units in 2024 from 250.6 Thousand units in 2016.Furthermore, Europe is expected to showcase lucrative growth over the forecast period i.e. 2017-2024 by registering a noteworthy CAGR in terms of value over the forecast period.

Growth Drivers and Challenges:

Rising health and hygiene concerns along with rising personal disposable income of consumers are believed to foster the growth of global smart meat thermometer market. Further, increase in the global population coupled with advancement in the smart technology and growing demand for convenience products due to increasing personal disposable income are some of the major factors likely to foster the demand for smart meat thermometer.Improving lifestyles due to rise in income level, especially in the developing countries such as India, China, South Africa and Brazil is the key factor which is believed to fuel the demand for smart meat thermometer during the forecast period. Moreover, rising trend of adoption of smart home products is providing many opportunities for the smart meat thermometer manufacturers to grow and diversify their portfolio.

The smart meat thermometer market is growing in North America region owing to the rapid urbanization and increasing government regulations implemented by regulatory authorities regarding food safety. Further, growing population along with advancement in the smart technology are also some of the factors fostering the growth of smart meat thermometer in this region.In contrast with, high cost of technologically advanced smart meat thermometer is anticipated to limit the growth of smart meat thermometer market over the forecast period. Dominance of ordinary cooking products is restricting the manufacturers to enter into the production of smart cooking products. This factor is expected to dampen the growth of smart meat thermometer market.

Market Segmentation

Our in-depth analysis segmented the global smart meat thermometer market in the following segments:

By Connectivity

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi

By Distribution Channel

Online Stores

Offline Stores

By Regions

