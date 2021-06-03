Life, Pension, Health & Disability Insurance Market Outlook 2019: Global Opportunity and Demand Analysis, Market Forecast -2025
Life insurance is a contract between an insurance policy holder and an insurer or assurer, where the insurer promises to pay a designated beneficiary a sum of money (the benefit) in exchange for a premium, upon the death of an insured person (often the policy holder). Depending on the contract, other events such as terminal illness or critical illness can also trigger payment. The policy holder typically pays a premium, either regularly or as one lump sum. Other expenses, such as funeral expenses, can also be included in the benefits.
Pension insurance contract is an insurance contract that specifies pension plan contributions to an insurance undertaking in exchange for which the pension plan benefits will be paid when the members reach a specified retirement age or on earlier exit of members from the plan.
Health insurance is a means for financing a person’s health care expenses. While the majority of people have private health insurance, primarily through an employer, many others obtain coverage through programs offered by the government. Other individuals do not have health insurance at all.
Health insurance is a type of insurance coverage that covers the cost of an insured individual’s medical and surgical expenses. Depending on the type of health insurance coverage, either the insured pays costs out-of-pocket and is then reimbursed, or the insurer makes payments directly to the provider.
Disability Insurance, often called DI or disability income insurance, or income protection, is a form of insurance that insures the beneficiary’s earned income against the risk that a disability creates a barrier for a worker to complete the core functions of their work.
In 2018, the global Life, Pension, Health & Disability Insurance market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Life, Pension, Health & Disability Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Life, Pension, Health & Disability Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
ACE Insurance
Achmea
AEGON
AIA Group
AlfaStrakhovanie
Allianz
Anadolu Hayat Emeklilik
Assicurazioni Generali
Assurant
Aviva
AXA
Banamex
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria
Banco Bradesco
BNP Paribas Cardif
China Life Insurance Company
China Pacific Insurance
CNP Assurances
Credit Agricole
DZ Bank
Garanti Emeklilik ve Hayat
Great Eastern Holdings
Grupo Nacional Provincial
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Term Insurance
Permanent Insurance
Market segment by Application, split into
Children
Adults
Senior Citizens
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Life, Pension, Health & Disability Insurance Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Term Insurance
1.4.3 Permanent Insurance
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Life, Pension, Health & Disability Insurance Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Children
1.5.3 Adults
1.5.4 Senior Citizens
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Life, Pension, Health & Disability Insurance Market Size
2.2 Life, Pension, Health & Disability Insurance Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Life, Pension, Health & Disability Insurance Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Life, Pension, Health & Disability Insurance Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Life, Pension, Health & Disability Insurance Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Life, Pension, Health & Disability Insurance Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Life, Pension, Health & Disability Insurance Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Life, Pension, Health & Disability Insurance Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Life, Pension, Health & Disability Insurance Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Life, Pension, Health & Disability Insurance Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Life, Pension, Health & Disability Insurance Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Life, Pension, Health & Disability Insurance Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Life, Pension, Health & Disability Insurance Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
5 United States
5.1 United States Life, Pension, Health & Disability Insurance Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Life, Pension, Health & Disability Insurance Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Life, Pension, Health & Disability Insurance Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Life, Pension, Health & Disability Insurance Market Size by Application
6 Europe
6.1 Europe Life, Pension, Health & Disability Insurance Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 Life, Pension, Health & Disability Insurance Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Life, Pension, Health & Disability Insurance Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Life, Pension, Health & Disability Insurance Market Size by Application
……Continued
