Liquid Fertilizers Market 2019-2024 | Industry Overview, Future Demand, Latest Research by Competitors, Segmentation and Regional Forecast

Liquid fertilizers are the latest and most technically advanced products that supply nutrients to crops. The need to improve food security has strongly influenced the demand for high-efficiency fertilizers in the world over the years. Along with market expansion, companies in the global liquid fertilizers market are not only competing based on product quality and promotion but are also focused on expanding their reach to new regi

The global liquid fertilizers market was valued at USD 8,759.9 million in 2018, and is expected to register a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period (2019-2024). In 2018, Asia-Pacific was the largest geographical segment of the market studied and accounted for a share of around 38.4% of the overall market.

The rise in demand for high-efficiency fertilizers, ease in application, adoption of sustainable farming practices, and higher environmental safety are driving the global liquid fertilizers market. However, limited supplies, issues in logistics, high handling costs, and strict government regulations are limiting the potential growth of the market. Liquid Fertilizers Market Report by Leading Manufacturers:

