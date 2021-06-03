Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
Liquid Fertilizers Market 2019-2024 | Industry Overview, Future Demand, Latest Research by Competitors, Segmentation and Regional Forecast

Press Release

Liquid Fertilizers

The “Liquid Fertilizers Market” research report provides a complete study about Liquid Fertilizers industry by major manufacturers, opportunity, cost structure, segmentation, applications, company profile, industry growth rate, production in the forecast period 2019-2024. Liquid Fertilizers market report also provides details of the major market players that are involved in the market such as manufacturers, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders, distributors.

Scope of the Report:

  Liquid fertilizers are the latest and most technically advanced products that supply nutrients to crops. The need to improve food security has strongly influenced the demand for high-efficiency fertilizers in the world over the years. Along with market expansion, companies in the global liquid fertilizers market are not only competing based on product quality and promotion but are also focused on expanding their reach to new regions.

    Market Overview:

  • The global liquid fertilizers market was valued at USD 8,759.9 million in 2018, and is expected to register a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period (2019-2024). In 2018, Asia-Pacific was the largest geographical segment of the market studied and accounted for a share of around 38.4% of the overall market.
  • The rise in demand for high-efficiency fertilizers, ease in application, adoption of sustainable farming practices, and higher environmental safety are driving the global liquid fertilizers market. However, limited supplies, issues in logistics, high handling costs, and strict government regulations are limiting the potential growth of the market.

    Liquid Fertilizers Market Report by Leading Manufacturers:

  • Yara International ASA
  • Nutrien Ltd.
  • ICL Fertilizers
  • Haifa Chemicals Ltd
  • Plant Food Company Inc.
  • K+S Aktiengesellschaft
  • Compo Expert GmbH
  • Kugler Company
  • AgroLiquid AD
  • Nutri
  • Tech Solutions
  • Tessenderlo Group
  • Nutra Flow
  • Agrotiger
  • FoxFar Soil & Fertilizer Company

    Liquid Fertilizers Market Historic Data (2014-2018):

    • Industry Trends: Global Revenue, Outlook, and Status.
    • Competitive Landscape: Development Trends, By Major Key Manufacturers.
    • Product Revenue for Top Players: Market Size and Share, Current Market Situation Analysis.
    • Segmentation Analysis: By Types & Applications, By key Drivers, By Regions/ Geography.
    • Sales Revenue: Growth Rate, Market Share, Current Industry Analysis, Cost and Price Analysis.

    Liquid Fertilizers Market Forecast (2019-2024):

    • Market Size Forecast: By Applications/End Users, Global Overall Size, By Type/Product Category, By Geographical Area.
    • Key Data (Revenue): Market Size, Market Share, Business Growth, Product Sales Price.

