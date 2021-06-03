Magnesium Oxide Boards Market Development Trends, Key Manufacturers and Competitive Analysis 2024

Global “Magnesium Oxide Boards Market” report provides complete evaluation for those who are looking for Business expand in various regions, manufacturers, New entrants in the industry, Professional organisation/solutions providers, Government bodies, financial speculators and private value firms.

About Magnesium Oxide Boards:

Magnesium Oxide board (commonly known as Glass magnesium plate) is based on Magnesium Oxide, magnesium chloride, and water, through the configuration and modification of the performance, become into stable magnesium cementitious materials. With special production process, with anti-fire, anti-water, tasteless, non-toxic, high strength and light weight, convenient construction, long service life and so on

Magnesium Oxide Boards Market Key Players:

Magnum Building Products

Gemtree Board

Huizhou Meisen Board

Yongjia Decorative Material

Ruenzhong Building Material

Hongcheng Board

Shandong Oulade

Wantai Wood

Shanghai Xinlong Fireproofing

Suqian Tianyi

TRUSUS

Pengfei Fireproof New Materials

Suzhou Kunshi New Building Materials

Tongxing

Magnesium Oxide Boards market is a growing market into the Chemical & Material sector at present years. The Magnesium Oxide Boards has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years. Magnesium Oxide Boards Market Types:

Thin (<8 mm)

Medium (8-15 mm)

Thickness (>15mm) Magnesium Oxide Boards Market Applications:

Residential Building

Commercial Building

Industrial Buildings

Others Scope of the Report:

The technical barriers of Magnesium Oxide Boards are relatively low, and the major country is China, China is the largest producer and consumer, almost 43.53% of total consumption in 2016, followed by USA with 19.76% of consumption share.

Magnesium Oxide Boards has a wide range of applications. Magnesium Oxide Boards is used in Interior Decoration, Exterior Decoration. Therefore, growing demand for commercial and residential buildings has driven the growth of global Magnesium Oxide Boards market. The demand for Magnesium Oxide Boards is expected to continue increasing during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2016-2022. Magnesium Oxide Boards industry will be used in a stable growth space.

In the past few years, the price of Magnesium Oxide Boards has a little change, at present; the concentration of raw materials in China, in recent years, with the national policy continues to tighten, while in consideration of environmental protection, raw material prices will continue to remain high. On the other hand, China’s labor costs continue to rise, driving prices will gradually increase.

As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. With the snatch for market share in emerging regions, the competition in Magnesium Oxide Boards industry will become more intense.

The worldwide market for Magnesium Oxide Boards is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.2% over the next five years, will reach 2120 million US$ in 2024, from 1650 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.