Magnetic Particle Market 2019: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Forecasts till 2023

Report Name: 2018-2023 Global Magnetic Particle Consumption Market Report.

Global Magnetic Particle market 2018 – 2023 report provides in-depth unique Insights with Manufacturers, Suppliers, Distributors, traders, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Customers, Investors and major Types as well as Applications and Forecast period.

Summary of Magnetic Particle Market:

FerritesCommonly known as Ceramics, have been in production since the 1950’s.They are primarily made from Iron Oxide (FeO) and the addition of Sr and Ba through a calcining process. They are the least expensive and most common of all magnet materials. Primary grades are C1, C5 and C8. They are mostly used in motors and sensors.Magnetic ferrite powder are suitable for producing different grades of hard ferrite magnets by wet pressing or dry pressing production process. According to the needs of clients, we could supply the magnetic ferrite powders in different granularity, The magnetic ferrite powder can be classified as isotropic magnetic ferrite powder and anisotropic magnetic ferrite powder.AlnicoThese are one of the oldest commercially available magnets and have been developed from earlier versions of magnetic steels. Primary composition is Al, Ni and Co, hence the name. Although they have a high remanent induction, they have relatively low magnetic values because of their easy of demagnetization. However, they are resistant to heat and have good mechanical features. Common applications are in measuring instruments and high temperature processes such as holding devices in heat treat furnaces.AlNiCo magnetic powder is made of AlNiCo magnet and through cracked it into required particle size. The character is temperature coefficient of Br is small. The powder mainly used in raw material of bonded magnet, plastic magnet; all kinds of SmCo fault detection; magnetic printing and other highly temperature sensitivity fields.Samarium CobaltThey belong to the rare earth family because of the Sm and Co elements in their composition. Magnetic properties are high and they have very good temperature characteristics. They are also more expensive than the other magnet materials. They come mostly in two grades: SmCo5 and Sm2Co17,also known as SmCo 1:5 and 2:17. Common uses are in aerospace, military and medical industries.SmCo Powder Samarium Cobalt powder SmCo magnetic powder Rare Earth Magnet powder use for producing Polymer bonded SmCo magnets by compressing moulding.Neodymium(NdFeB)Also known as Neo, these are the strongest and most controversial magnets. They are in the rare earth family because of the Nd, B, Dy, Gaelements in their composition. A relatively new group of commercial magnets, they are controversial because they are the only magnets that have been patented for both composition and processing. The patent and licensing issues are important and will be discussed later in this guide. Neodymium magnet powder can be used to the automobile industry, office automation, automotive. DC brush-type motors. multi-pole stepper and spindle motor applications. The profitability of individual companies depends on their ability to bid accurately, secure contracts, and control costs.

Large companies enjoy economies of scale in financing and the ability to offer a broad range of services in many locations. Smaller companies can compete effectively by specializing in particular services or focusing on a certain geography.China domestic Magnetic Particle industry developed fast, which accounts for almost 89% of total NdFeB Magnetic Particle production and 82% of Ferrites Magnetic Particle production. Though Chinese companies have low price advantage, the quality of domestic products is relatively poor.

Over the next five years, projects that Magnetic Particle will register a 3.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 1650 million by 2023, from US$ 1370 million in 2017.

Top Key Players in Global Magnetic Particle market:

MQI

Aichi Steel

Zhao Ri Ke

Galaxy Magnets

Yuhong

Huiling

Western Magnet

San Huan

Hoosier Magnetics

Todakogyo

HIMAG

DMEGC Magnetics

Zhejiang Ante

Maanshan CY

BGRIMM Magnetic

Shunde Baling

MGC

Comc Technology

Magnetic Particle Production Breakdown Data by Top Region:

United States (Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain)

APAC (China, Japan, Korea, Australia)

Africa (Egypt, Israel, Turkey)

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Magnetic Particle consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2018, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Magnetic Particle market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Magnetic Particle manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

Focuses on the key global Magnetic Particle manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Magnetic Particle with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Magnetic Particle submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

By the product type, the Magnetic Particle market is primarily split into:

Ferrites

Neodymium(NdFeB)

By the end users/application, Magnetic Particle market report covers the following segments:

Auto Industry

Household Appliance Industry

Computer Industry

Electronic Toys

Electroacoustic Product

Military Application

Table of Contents: 2018-2023 Global Magnetic Particle Consumption Market Report like,

Table of Contents:

2018-2023 Global Magnetic Particle Consumption Market Report:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Magnetic Particle Consumption 2013-2023

2.1.2 Magnetic Particle Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Magnetic Particle Segment by Type

2.3 Magnetic Particle Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Magnetic Particle Consumption Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global Magnetic Particle Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.3 Global Magnetic Particle Sale Price by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 Magnetic Particle Consumption by Application

2.4.1 Global Magnetic Particle Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.4.2 Global Magnetic Particle Value and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.4.3 Global Magnetic Particle Sale Price by Application (2013-2018)

3 Global Magnetic Particle by Players

3.1 Global Magnetic Particle Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Magnetic Particle Sales by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global Magnetic Particle Sales Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global Magnetic Particle Revenue Market Share by Players

3.2.1 Global Magnetic Particle Revenue by Players (2016-2018)

3.2.2 Global Magnetic Particle Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.3 Global Magnetic Particle Sale Price by Players

3.4 Global Magnetic Particle Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

3.4.1 Global Magnetic Particle Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players

4 Magnetic Particle by Regions

4.1 Magnetic Particle by Regions

4.1.1 Global Magnetic Particle Consumption by Regions

4.1.2 Global Magnetic Particle Value by Regions

4.2 Americas Magnetic Particle Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Magnetic Particle Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Magnetic Particle Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Magnetic Particle Consumption Growth

Continued…

The study also presents a round-up of exposures which companies operating in the market and must be avoided in order to enjoy bearable growth through the course of the forecast period.

