Mainframe Market Expected to Witness the Highest Growth 2025 | BMC Software, CA Technologies, Compuware Corporation, Dell EMC, Fujitsu Ltd., HCL, Hewlett-Packard, IBM Corporation, NEC Corporation

Mainframe Market by Type (Z systems, GS Series, and Others) and Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Government & Public Sector, Retail, Travel & Transportation, Manufacturing, and Others) Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2025

A mainframe (also known as “big iron”) is a high-performance computer used for large-scale computing purposes that require greater availability and security than a smaller-scale machine can offer. As for a mainframe, the most important feature is called RAS (Reliability, Availability, and Serviceability).

Increase in demand for high-performance computing, growing IoT landscape, rising number of large data sets, and significant adoption of mainframe as a service are some major factors, which drive the growth of the mainframe market. However, high costs and lack of mainframe skilled professionals are expected to hinder the growth of the mainframe market. Furthermore, the rise in trend of on-going modernization of mainframes and technological innovations such as integration of blockchain in mainframe are expected to present major opportunities for the growth of the mainframe market during the forecast period.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: BMC Software, Inc., CA Technologies, Compuware Corporation, Dell EMC, Fujitsu Ltd., HCL, Hewlett-Packard, IBM Corporation, NEC Corporation, and Unisys Corporation.

The global mainframe market is segmented based on type, industry vertical, and region. Based on type, it is divided into Z systems, GS series, and others. Based on industry vertical, it is classified into BFSI, IT & telecom, government & public sector, retail, travel & transportation, manufacturing, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global mainframe market along with the current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analyses on the market size is provided in the report.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

– The quantitative analysis of the global mainframe market from 2017 to 2025 is provided to determine the market potential.

Table of Content:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4: MAINFRAME MARKET, BY TYPE

CHAPTER 5: MAINFRAME MARKET, BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

CHAPTER 6: MAINFRAME MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 7: COMPANY PROFILES

7.1. BMC SOFTWARE, INC.

7.2. CA TECHNOLOGIES (BROADCOM)

7.3. COMPUWARE CORPORATION

7.4. DELL EMC (DELL TECHNOLOGIES)

7.5. FUJITSU LIMITED

7.6. HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE (HPE)

7.7. HCL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

7.8. INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION (IBM)

7.9. NEC CORPORATION

7.10. UNISYS

