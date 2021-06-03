Managed Security Services Market 2018 global industry size, segments, share and growth factor analysis research report 2023

Global “Managed Security Services Market” 2018-2023 provides facts and numbers about the market size, geographical scenario and Managed Security Services market revenue estimates. In addition, the report focuses on major issues and the latest development policies approved by the leading companies of this business. Managed Security Services Market Studies categorizes global Managed Security Services breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, analyzing market conditions, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risk and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors.



Some of the leading players operating in the global Managed Security Services market include;

Verizon Communications

IBM Corporation

Symantec Corporation

At&T The information used is derived from various primary and secondary sources. It also throws light on some of the major players operating in the market. The report studies profiles of these leading companies and their share in the market. It provides insights on some of the strategies adopted by these companies to survive the competition and maintain their stronghold. Managed Security Services Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

January 2018 – Verizon acquired Niddel, a machine learning based automated threat hunting company, to expand its portfolio of managed security detection and response services.

January 2018 – Cisco Computing was selected by Ameritas, an insurance company for upgrading its data centers to improve agility and operational efficiency along with increasing the IT infrastructure.

February 2017 – Deloitte launched manage digital identity service and manage threat service which are designed to augment digital transformation and security prioritization of enterprise assets.

Drivers

– Growing Cyber-Crimes and Increasing Complexity of Attacks

– Evolving Compliance Requirements for Organizations

