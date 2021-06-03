Medical Carts Market Demand Anticipated to Expand by Rising Healthcare Expenditure & Technological Advancement in Healthcare Devices

The global medical carts market is segmented into type such as anesthesia, emergency, procedure and treatment, and others. Among these segments, emergency medical carts occupied the biggest segment in 2016 and it is expected to garner at a notable CAGR during the forecast period. Further, the growth of this segment is attributed to increasing number of population affected with various diseases. Likely, in 2015, 1.13 Billion people were affected with high blood pressure all over the globe. Moreover, majority of the affected population are of underdeveloped and developing nations. These factors are believed to flourish the growth of global medical carts market.

Global medical carts market is anticipated to account a notable CAGR of 14.9% over the forecast period i.e. 2017-2024. Moreover, the global Medical Carts Market is projected to reach at exponential sales of 1.4 Billion by the end of 2024. The market is expected to expand on the back of increasing spending on healthcare infrastructure by various governments across the globe.

The hospital segment by end-user is projected to capture the largest market of medical carts during the forecast period. In terms of regional platform, with 38.6% market share in 2016, North America region grabbed the largest market of medical carts. Further, U.S. and Canada are the prominent nations in this region owing to presence of major key players. Apart from this, Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the most lucrative market owing to growing healthcare infrastructure.

Rising Healthcare Expenditure

Government initiatives to develop the healthcare infrastructure coupled with increasing healthcare expenditure across the globe for e.g. in 2015, U.S. health care spending increased 5.8% to reach USD 3.2 trillion which is believed to fuel the demand for medical carts. This factor is envisioned to foster the growth of medical carts market during the forecast period.

Technological Advancement in Healthcare Devices

Spiked penetration of advanced mobile computing carts equipped with battery along with growing demand for medical carts due to rising usage of handled medical devices while operating the patents is expected to bolster the growth of medical carts market. Moreover, advancement related to medical carts such as improved mobility, lighter weight designs and other advancement is also propelling the market of medical carts.

On the contrary, high cost of advanced mobile computing medical carts is anticipated to hamper the growth of medical carts market by the end of 2024.

The report titled “Medical Carts Market: Global Historical Growth (2012-2016) & Future Outlook (2017-2024) Demand Analysis & Opportunity Evaluation” delivers detailed overview of the global medical carts market in terms of market segmentation by type, by end-user and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global medical carts market which includes company profiling of AFC Industries, Ergotron, Inc.,Enovate Medical, JACO, Inc., Advantech Co., Ltd., Harloff Manufacturing Co., Medline Industries, Inc., Hergo Ergonomic Support Systems, Inc. and Performance Health. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global medical carts market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

