Medical Device Connectivity Market to 2025 – Ihealth Lab, True Process, Lantronix, Infosys, Nanthealth, Cisco Systems, Medtronic, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare, and Cerner

The Medical Device Connectivity Market report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

The increasing adoption of medical device connectivity is increasing due to the increasing focus of hospitals to provide better healthcare with reduced manual data entry and also to provide faster and more frequent data updates. In addition, to provide better healthcare facility, the increasing focus on care quality and patient safety is also helps to propel the growth of the market. Moreover, the rising healthcare IT initiatives also act as opportunities for the global medical device connectivity market over the forecast period.

Medical device connectivity is the integration of medical devices with information systems, which automates the workflow surrounding the medical device. It is a solution that provides uninterrupted information data between devices and information systems. The information can be acquiring, transforming, transferring, and uploading in a device, in standard formats. The medical device connectivity ensures the data integration through wired or wireless connectivity with a computer and mobile devices. Moreover, the system also supports the clinical and personal medical devices with HIS (Hospital information system). To eliminate the need for manual data entry the medical device connectivity is used.

The key players influencing the market are Ihealth Lab, True Process, Lantronix, Infosys, Nanthealth, Cisco Systems, Medtronic, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare, and Cerner.

The “Global Medical Device Connectivity Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare industry with a focused global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global medical device connectivity market with detailed market segmentation by product & services, technology, end user and geography. The global medical device connectivity market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

North America is expected to dominate the medical device connectivity market in the global arena due to the increasing regulatory requirements regarding patient safety, and the presence of a large number of healthcare IT companies are likely to drive the market in the region. The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to show a significant growth rate over the next five years in the global medical device connectivity market due to increasing adoption of technological medical devices and awareness & event programs on healthcare IT.

The report provides a detailed overview on the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global medical device connectivity based on product & services, technology, end user and geography. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall medical device connectivity market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East &Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

