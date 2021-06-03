MICE industry Market Technological Advancement Growth Analysis 2027 – Questex, CWT Meetings & Events , IBTM Events, BCD Meetings and Events, Capital Travel and Events

The MICE industry consists of organizers and suppliers that manage and deliver meetings, conferences, exhibitions, and other related events held to achieve a range of professional, business, cultural, or academic objectives. The activities of the MICE industry play a key role in the future growth for businesses, cities, destinations, and other covered spectrums. Organizers of MICE events also provide other creative services that include show displays, directional signage, banners, kiosks/exhibit space, event photography, and AV/technical production; and event marketing and sponsorship management, group air fulfillment, on-site event logistics and staffing, supplier management, virtual meetings, and risk management services.

The growth of the MICE industry is driven by the surging presence of corporate industries, due to the massive increase in business activities such as client meetings, brand promotions, employee training activities & others. Moreover, rise in government initiatives to promote SMEs and liberalization of market entry to increase FDIs are anticipated boost the growth further. Other significant factors that promote the growth of the market are change in lifestyle of business travelers to seek leisure trips, rapid urbanization, and industrial growth. Moreover, infrastructural development and continuous technological advancements fuel the growth. However, high cost associated with MICE events and uncertain global geopolitical conditions hamper market growth. Factors such as investments in infrastructural development and technological advancements are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for market growth.

The global MICE industry is segmented based on event type into meetings, incentives, conventions, and exhibitions. The market is analyzed based on four regions into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA to understand its regional trends. The report highlights the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and growth strategies adopted by the key players to understand the dynamics and potential of the market. Key players operating in the global MICE industry are also profiled to provide a competitive landscape of the marketspace.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the MICE Industry with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market.

It presents information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

Porter’s Five Forces model analysis of the industry illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

Market player positioning in the report provides a clear understanding of the position of leading companies.

