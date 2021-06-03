Military Robots Market | Growing adoption of various types of robotics in global military and defense industry

The aggregated revenue of global military robots market is expected to reach $221.7 billion during 2018-2025 owing to a growing adoption of various types of robotics in global military and defense industry.

Highlighted with 80 tables and 79 figures, this 251-page report “Global Military Robots Market by Platform, Application, Operation, Payload and Region 2014-2025: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy” is based on a comprehensive research of worldwide military robots market by analyzing the entire global market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2017, revenue estimates for 2018, and forecasts from 2019 till 2025.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global military robots market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Platform, Application, Operation, Payload and Region.

Based on platform, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section.

• Airborne Robots (further split into MALE Military Drones, HALE Military Drones, Tactical Drones)

• Land Robots (further categorized into Wheeled Robots, Tracked Robots, Legged Robots, Wearable Robots)

• Marine Robots (further segmented as Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV), Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUV), Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROV))

On basis of application, the global market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2025 provided for each segment.

• Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR)

• Search and Rescue

• Combat Support

• Transportation

• Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD)

• Mine Clearance

• Firefighting

• Others

Download and Get Free Sample Report >> https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10085759

On basis of operation mode, the global market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2025 provided for each segment.

• Human Operated (further split into Tethered and Untethered)

• Autonomous (further split into Fully Autonomous and Semi-Autonomous)

On basis of payload, the market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2025 provided for each segment.

• Sensor

• Laser

• Radar & GPS

• Camera

• Video Screens

• Weapons

• Others

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of APAC)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• RoW (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2014-2025. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Platform, Application, and Operation Mode over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles key robotics vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global military robots market for construction industry are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players:

AeroVironment, Inc.

Aeryon Labs

Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)

Atlas Elektronik Gmbh

BAE Systems plc

Boston Dynamics

Boston Engineering

Boeing

Challis Heliplane UAV Inc

China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC)

Clearpath Robotics, Inc.

CybAero AB

Denel Dynamics

ECA Group

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Energid Technologies Corporation

FT SISTEMAS S.A.

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems

General Dynamics Corporation

International Submarine Engineering (ISE) Ltd.

Israel Aerospace Industries

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.

L-3 Communications Holdings Inc.

Leonardo-Finmeccanica

Lockheed Martin

MMist Inc.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Oceanserver Technology, Inc.

Prox Dynamics AS

Proxy Technologies Inc.

ReconRobotics, Inc.

SAAB SEAEYE LTD.

Safran S.A.

Schiebel

Schilling Robotics, LLC

Teledyne Gavia EHF.

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Textron Inc.

Thales S.A.

Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc.

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609