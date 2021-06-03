Military Rotorcraft Market Manufacturer Analysis, Product Information, and Industry Overview

A military rotorcraft refers to a helicopter that is specifically built or modified for use in the military. Their main use is the transport of troops. But they can also be used for medical evacuation and sometimes even for combat on ground targets. Generally, manufacturers will develop airframes in different weight/size classes which can be adapted to different roles through the installation of mission specific equipment.

Market Dynamics

The factors that drive growth for the Military Rotorcraft Market include the replacement of old helicopters in the military. The modernization initiatives in military taken by many governments is another driver for the growth of this market. The reduction in defence budgets of many countries is a challenge faced by this industry. The market also throws up several opportunities with regard to a large number of technological innovation happening in the field.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented in terms of the type, and geography.

In terms of the type, the market is classified into Attack helicopters, Maritime helicopters, Reconnaissance helicopters, Training helicopters, Transport helicopters, and Multi-mission helicopters. Attack helicopters are specifically used for combat.

Maritime helicopters are those helicopters used by the navy during sea operations. They can be operated on ships. Reconnaissance helicopters are used for military observation of a region to locate enemy targets. Training helicopters are mostly used for the purpose of training in military academies. Transport helicopters are used for the transport of troops. Multi-mission helicopters serve more than one purpose mentioned above. They are used for multiple missions at the same time.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

North America is the dominating market in terms of market share due to the modernization efforts made by the government. North America is followed by Europe. Asia Pacific is expected to have the highest growth rate.

Download and Get Free Sample Report >> https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10063861

Key Players

Some of the major players in the market include Agustawestland Nv, Bell Helicopter Textron Inc., Sikorsky Aircraft, Eurocopter Sas, Boeing, Korea Aerospace Industries (Kai), Changhe Aircraft Industries Corporation, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (Hal), Md Helicopters, Turkish Aerospace Industries, Russian Helicopters, Airbus Helicopters, Helibras, Cae Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, and Finmeccanica Helicopters.

Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights

Global Military Rotorcraft Market segments

Global Military Rotorcraft Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Global Military Rotorcraft Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Global Military Rotorcraft Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Global Military Rotorcraft Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609